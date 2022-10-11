Best Bicycles Under 30000 For Men And Women: Pedal For The Healthy Life

Best Bicycles Under 30000 For Men And Women: Nowadays, health is the most concerning thing for any person. And If you are also in one of them and want to keep your body fit with fun then a bicycle can be the best fit for you. Because cycling improves overall function in your lower body and strengthens your leg muscles without overstressing your joints. It targets your quads, glutes, hamstrings, and calves.





Cycling is also a good way to control or reduce weight, as it raises your metabolic rate, builds muscle, and burns body fat. If you’re a sportsman and love to ride a cycle then it also will be the best option for you. These amazing cycles are available from brands like Hero, TRIAD, Ninety One, and more.





Best Bicycles Under 30000 For Men

Below we have picked a few best bicycles for men to keep your fun time healthy in under 30000 only.









Ninety ONE cycles for men have a high-tensile steel frame with an ergonomic design to ensure a comfortable ride for the rider. Their seat post features a clamp assembly, so it is easy for you to pull it up or bring it down. It has a handlebar that is specifically designed to keep a comfortable ride posting with soft rubber grips for comfortable long rides. Ninety ONE Bicycle For Men Price: Rs 23,499.









Hero rigid suspension mountain bike features a reliable single-speed drive transmission and a sturdy structure. This mountain bike is ergonomically designed for both kids and adults. It is an ideal daily commuter that features multiple light reflectors to ensure nighttime safety. Hero Bicycle For Men Price: Rs 27,721.





Ninety ONE is made with Japanese technology for a seamless gear-shifting experience and trustworthy performance. Their high-quality double disc brakes on both front and rear wheels ensure stable and quick braking that helps you navigate safely during challenging situations such as a crowded market. Ninety ONE Bicycle For Men Price: Rs 23,999.





Best Bicycles Under 30000 For Women

Here you get some latest designs of girls' cycles that keep you in style with a healthy ride.









TRIAD cycles come with a height-adjustable PU saddle with a reinforced plastic shell. It has front disc brakes for an effortless braking system built for ease of use and maintenance and excellent braking power. Their tig welded steel frame with an ergonomic design ensures a comfortable ride for the rider. TRIAD Bicycle For Women Price: Rs 31,820.









Ahoy presents you a perfect cycle design for girls to keep them stylish while paddling. This awesome pink cycle comes with 24 inch tire size and 15 inch frame size that are quite good for a girl. Moreover, this pretty bicycle is ideal for all age groups of girls, so you can choose it without any doubt for your charming girl. Ahoy Bicycle For Women Price: Rs 24,540.





