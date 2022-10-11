10 Best Bicycles For Off Roading in India: Top Picks From Hercules, Geekay, Urban Terrain, And More

Best Bicycles for Off Roading: cycling is one of the best ways to sweat and work outdoors. Nowadays, health is one of the major concerns and it is necessary to stay connected with some form of exercise to keep yourself fit. Cycling is one of the best among all as it trains the complete body, especially the lower part. Some doctors also prefer cycling.





If you are planning to buy cycling but especially for off roading riding, then check out the 10 best bicycles for off-roading in India here. Select from the top picks that we have mentioned below. They are best for mountain biking and off-road cycling.







Best Bicycles for Off Road in India

Get familiar with the best cycles in India that are tough enough for off roading. Select the best one of all.













This Urban Terrain cycle is made with Shimano derailleurs and shifters for seamless gear shifting. This stylish cycle has a 21-speed setting that allows the rider to shift gears according to the requirements.





The high-quality double disc brakes both front and rear ensure a stable and quick braking system which makes it better for off-road. The body is made with a high-quality steel frame that lasts longer and it is one of the best cycles in India. Urban Terrain Cycle Price: Rs 11,999.















Vaux bicycles come with a strong and cushioned seat that gives you perfect comfort and the disc brakes offer perfect stopping when you need it. The strong 17-inch Alloy comes with internal cabling and a great welding finish for a perfect look.





The comfortable PU saddle offers a pleasant experience and this is ready to knight in shining armor in any battle. Vaux Cycle Price: Rs 13,849.















Hercules is one of the leading cycle brands in India and this Top gear cycle comes with 21 gears, easy fire shifters, and front and rear disc brakes to take it for the ride and explore the unexplored.





It weighs 8.5 kg and is one of the best bicycles from Hercules. It is specially crafted for boys who are looking for off-road adventures. Hercules Cycle Price: Rs 17,362.















This Cradiac Alpha Lite bicycle comes with Shimano 21 gear with double wall alloy rims. It is loaded with dual disc brakes, front suspension, water slide decal graphics, and more for a better riding experience.





It is a lightweight, durable, and sturdy cycle with an alloy frame & internal cabling option. The frame has a minimal design that makes the bike more attractive. Cardiac Cycle Price: Rs 16,199.















Here is another Urban Terrain mountain cycle that comes with Shimano derailleurs and shifters made with Japanese technology for a seamless gear-shifting experience. The stylish bike has 21 speed that allows the rider to shift gearing according to his requirements.





The high-quality double-disc brakes on the front and rear wheels ensure stable and quick braking. Urban Terrain Cycle Price: Rs 13,499.

















This Hercules gear cycle comes with 21 gears with easy fire shifters and the steel frame of the cycle with top best front and rear disc brakes. It has been crafted for boys who chase fun and adventure, these bikes offer the perfect combination of strength and ease of maneuvering.





Get ready to explore the unexplored with this Top Gear cycle. Hercules Cycle Price: Rs 13,944.















Geekay is one of the famous cycle brands that have a wide range of cycles for adults and kids. This model comes with high-quality dual-disc brakes. Lightweight with a sturdy frame cycle that ensures a perfect ride every time.





You can easily adjust the saddle height with quick release and have an attractive grip, wide tires provide excellent roll and offer cushioned stable ride. Geekay Cycle Price: Rs 7,099.















This Sturdy bike comes with 21-speed Shimano gears, loaded with a steel frame and it is easy to carry. It is quite suitable for people above 5 Feet in height and it comes with 26-inch super strong and ultra-stylish magnesium alloy wheels.





It is one of the best bicycles in India which is quite good for off-road trips, especially for solo ones. Sturdy Cycle Price: Rs 13,159.



















This bicycle will be delivered in semi-assembled conditions with 26-inch tire size and disc brakes. It is an ideal product for 15+ kids. The frame is made with carbon steel which is quite durable.





It has a stylish mudguard and high-quality durable part sealed cartridge BB sealed. It is one of the best-suited cycles for off-roading and mountain biking. Vesco Cycle Price: Rs 7,998.















This Vector Colossal speed cycle is made with world-class components and comes with stunning graphics. It has a steel mudguard with caliper brakes and a sporty saddle with a quick-release option. Vector Cycle Price: Rs 5,549.





