Beat Pollution With These Stylish Electric Cycles And Ride Your Way To Fitness

Riding an electric cycle is a lot like riding a regular bike with the added boost of an electric motor. And having this motor with pedal assist has some advantages like improved physical health, ease to ride, better mental health, faster & safe, and many more. It is also a more incredible alternative to cars to save fuel expenses. This electric cycle is a very premium choice for nature lovers because it is going to beat environmental pollution.





Moreover, if you want to buy this electric cycle, then you have landed on the exact page. Here we will give you a few best options for electronic cycles from brands like Hero, SVITCH, Ninety-one, and many more. Furthermore, this cycle is ideal for people who live in metropolitan cities and other places that have access to electric vehicle charging stations they should definitely consider buying these amazing electric bikes.





Stylish Electric Cycles: Popular Picks

Here we have rounded up a few stylish electric cycles that will give you high performance and fast transportation without harming the environment.





Hero is one of the known brands for cycles that presents you with high-performance cycles. Hero Lectro is one of the most lovable series of electric bikes for bike riders, it has a 16-inch frame size, a rigid steel aerodynamic blade type front fork, and Neco threadless with a safety lock black to make every ride adventurous. Hero Lectro Electric Cycle Price: Rs 26,089.







SVITCH is one of the best brands of cycles, this brand is known for providing its customers with durable, great materials and high-performance cycles. This electric cycle is made with aluminum frame material and comes in white color which makes this bicycle more attractive. And this cycle is ideal for kids. SVITCH Electric Cycle Price: Rs 96,950.







Ninety-One Enigma is created with the same passion and engineered to perfection to give you the ultimate ride experience. Their sports rigid fork ensures an effortless long-distance and impeccable control on difficult terrain too. And the palm rest grip is the most comfortable, long-lasting, prevent fatigue while riding the bike and provides smooth overall control. Ninety-One Electric Cycle Price: Rs 28,752.





TotGuard is ideal for adults who are wishing for an adventurous ride because this electric cycle is coming with 500W Power and a built-in 48V 10Ah rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery, IP54 waterproof, and a top speed of 21.6mph, riding range varies from 28miles to 40miles. It has an ABS LCD display that shows the battery, 3 assist levels, mileage, voltage, speed, and using time, allowing you to read your statistics with ease. TotGuard Electric Cycle Price: Rs 1,75,954.











VIVI folding electric cycle adopts a lightweight aluminum alloy collapsible frame for quick folding and easy storage. Their rims are made of double-walled Aluminum Alloy to offer greater durability and a faster ride with less drag. It has double shock absorption that gives you a comfortable riding experience when bumps in the road. SHIMANO 21-speed transmission system, front and rear disc brakes give you double safety when riding and provide more reliable braking force in different weather. VIVI Electric Cycle Price: Rs 1,67,655.









Explore more branded electric cycles here:

