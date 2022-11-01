Maternity Essentials For New Moms: Complete Postpartum Checklist For Mothers

Maternity Essentials For New Moms: The best and most emotional feeling in the world is holding your little one in your arms for the first time. Becoming a parent also brings lots of responsibilities and also a tiring schedule. Those sleepless nights and feeding your baby might make a new mom tired. So, moms should also take proper care of their health. Having a healthy pregnancy and postpartum care is mandatory for both mom and child. After you are done with all the maternity photoshoots the next thing is to shop for maternity essentials.





Maternity essentials are made to make the life of new moms easier and more comfortable. These include maternity clothes, pregnancy pillows, breast pumps, maternity bras, and lots more. Besides shopping for all these essentials new moms should include a diet rich in proteins, irons, and vitamins. The deficiency of all these may lead to severe impacts later on. Also, for all the c section mothers there are stretch marks cream, and oil that you should apply to get rid of them.





Maternity Essentials For New Moms





In case you have not made a list of new mom essentials check out the below products:





To provide you with the best comfort and privacy a breastfeeding dress is a must. Since you will be feeding your toddler several times this versatile maternity clothing can make feeding easy. There is a zip lock that you can open while breastfeeding and close easily. You can get many color options in this dress. Maternity Dress Price: Rs 999.





As the due date comes closer new moms should keep their bags ready. Your gynecologist will tell you all the necessary items you should carry. These diaper bags are quite spacious and come in several apartments to keep everything in a systemized way. You can keep feeding bottles, diapers, wet wipes, a back pocket for the safety of your phone, notepads, tabs, etc. For easy reachability, the offered bag comes in two side openings. Diaper Bag Price: Rs 2225.





Sterilizing feeding bottles is an important task in order to eliminate bacteria. Simple washing won't kill all the germs and for this, you need a sterilizer. This Chicco sterilizer eliminates 99.9% of commonly found household germs. It also keeps the bottles disinfected for up to 24 hours till the time lid is closed. Chicco Sterilizer Price: Rs 3109.





For ease of movement of the mother and baby having a stroller is a must. You do not have to carry your infant in your hands. These strollers are quite safe and also comfortable for babies. To keep all the essential items there is a large storage basket so that you do not have to carry them in your hands. Your baby can sit, relax, sleep and play with comfort. Now you can roam freely by keeping your toddler in this stroller. LuvLap Stroller Price: Rs 4689.





The birth of a baby also brings stretch marks in the c-section. This maternity essential for moms helps in getting rid of those marks by making the skin tone even. This also moisturizes and hydrates your skin to prevent itching. As the due date comes closer Stretch marks cream along with bio-oil should be applied in order to prevent these marks. Stretch Marks Cream Price: Rs 498.





In order to prevent overflow and wastage of milk these breast pumps are very helpful. As new moms produce heavy milk and if not pumped out it starts leaking. So even while the baby is sleeping or not hungry you can safely pump out the milk and keep it in the bottle for later use. Easy to pump they come with breast pads. So if you are going out then you can use these pads. The handle is designed ergonomically for a better grip. LuvLap Breast Pump Price: Rs 583.





A safe way to carry babies close and cuddle them while going out is a baby carrier. You can easily put the baby inside and also take it out. It comes with 4 carrying position modes: chest way, kangaroo style, back carry, and cross-arm carry. Adjustable buckle and strap construction maintains physical contact with the baby. The carrying capacity is 3.5 to 15 kgs. To keep you cool and comfortable it is designed with a breathable, 3-D ventilated back pad that helps control airflow, and a fully adjustable structure that lets you find just the right temperature. Baby Carrier Price: Rs 492.





As you can't leave your newborn alone, while you are working swing carry cots can keep your baby comfortable and safe too. It comes with music to keep your baby entertained even when not supervised. To prevent mosquito bites, the rocker is designed with a net. Your little one can sleep and sit with ease. Rotate the locks on both sides to move the handle inward or outward. Carry Cot Price: Rs 2199.





As bending down while feeding can lead to severe back pain, these feeding pillows can be of great help. With the help of these pillows, you do not have to bend down or feed inappropriate posture. Just lift up your baby and feed it easily. This pillow has a detachable zippered cover with a baby hoop that you can fix as and when you need it for the baby to play or rest. The belt around the waist gives you support while feeding. Feeding Pillow Price: Rs 999.





This maternity essential is the most important thing. The Huggies diapers have bubble bed softness designed for babies' soft skin. With a cushion waistband, there will not be any red marks on the waist of your child. With great absorption it keeps the baby dry for up to 12 hours. The extra padding on the side of the diaper prevents leakage. Huggies Diaper Price: Rs 299.





