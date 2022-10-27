Booster Chairs For Kids: Encouraging Independent Eating And Happy Meal Time For Your Younger One

Booster Chairs For Kids: Self-feeding is the biggest milestone both for babies and parents. Sitting at a dining table is not safe for kids and also can be uncomfortable for them. These high chairs with attached trays give a proper posture to the little ones so that they can have a happy meal independently. A booster seat for the baby makes it easy for feeding too as you are in a stable position and do not have to move up and down while feeding.





These booster seats are perfect for young children from half an age to five years old. These booster chairs give a fun mealtime experience to kids while making less mess. You can easily clean the food spill without any hassle. Infants and young children can use high chairs, which are specially made for them. To ensure their comfort as an infant grows, they are fitted with enhanced safety precautions. In order to keep them safe throughout the meal, they also have safety belts. This booster seat for kids also provides comfort while keeping them protected.





Read More: Baby Products For Safety





Booster Chairs For Kids





As a parent, you might get confused as to which one to purchase as these booster seats are available in varieties. To help you in your purchase we have listed some of the popular picks that you can check out:





Buy Now

The toddlers can perform a variety of activities while using this infant chair's removable desk, including reading, eating, playing, and more. It provides a private seating arrangement for the kids to work or relax. The lightweight and sturdy chair keeps the child comfortable with the plastic chair's mid-back support. It comes with a safety tray which can also be used while feeding the baby. Booster Chair Price: Rs 913.





Buy Now

With 3 in 1 design, this LuvLap booster chair comes with a highchair that gets converted to a low chair with a tray, baby table, and chair. The 5-point safety harness is made to safely and securely hold your infant around the waist and shoulders. You can easily adjust the chair to the height of your baby. The design of a non-slip and anti-tipping leg maintains balance and prevents slipping. Booster Seat Price: Rs 3141.





Buy Now

This booster seat for kids comes with a footrest so that these little ones can get comfy while eating food or studying. A washable and removable seat belt makes it easy to clean, maintain, and makes the chair comfortable for babies. The tray table can easily be cleaned and removed. There is a cup holder where you can keep the water or milk safely. With the help of this booster, seat kids can learn to eat independently soon. Booster Seat Price: Rs 1499.







Read More: Comfortable Baby Car Seats







Buy Now

Purchase this cute booster folding booster seat that is available in 4 color options. This plastic chair has a contemporary, sleek, white, and grey seat to give a stylish look. This is lightweight and easy to carry and fold. You can carry this wherever you go. Your infant is comfortable and safe with the three-point adjustable harness. The rear and below straps are easy to tie up with any dining chair. Baby Chair Price: Rs 2209.





Buy Now

With attractive and bright blue, green, and grey colors this booster seat for kids is practical, secure, and has a feeding tray that can be sanitized in the dishwasher. Make mealtimes fun, and healthy as this can be cleaned easily. This useful seat, which can accommodate kids weighing up to 50 lbs, folds up small and comes with a carrying strap so you can bring it wherever you go. Baby Chair Price: Rs 3250.





Booster Chairs For Kids: Benefits





Kids learn to eat independently

Creates less mess while eating

Feeding kids becomes easy

Safe for kids





Explore more on booster tables for kids





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.