Baby Products For Safety: Make Your Home Baby Proof To Protect Your Little One From Any Mishap

Baby Products For Safety: Having a child brings lots of responsibilities and among all the main priority is the safety of your little munchkin. We are so protected for our little ones and want to keep them in a safe environment. In our busy life keeping an eye on them anytime may not be possible. For this, it is baby-proofing the house is very necessary. This will prevent your toddler from any mishap. This is the main parenting tip that the doctor or our elders advice us while welcoming the newborn baby.

There are many baby safety products that are mandatory to install or keep in the house for babies. These baby care products become vital especially when they start crawling. Keep the house safe for babies so that they can explore and enjoy every stage while growing up. Besides investing in baby products you should also keep certain things out of their reach like medicines, knives, glasses, etc.





In case you are confused about which baby safety products to purchase, we have listed some of the must-have items for new parents which are an essential part of parenting tips:









The sharp edges in the corner of a dressing table, or cabinet might hurt your baby while getting up, crawling, standing, and walking. This corner protector prevents your baby from getting hurt. The silicone mesh of this corner protector creates a strong bond and increases the durability of the product. This baby care product's soft cushion material absorbs the pressure if a baby accidentally bangs on any furniture. Corner Protector Price: Rs 625.





While playing or running babies' fingers get pinched in the door points accidentally and it hurts a lot. It becomes important to get a door stopper for kids to prevent them from getting hurt. This elegant hand design door stopper is specially designed for Indian homes to protect their finger. These are easy to install and can fit doors of all sizes and types. Door Stopper Price: Rs 399.





For all parents staying in high-rise buildings or multi-storage apartments, this safety gate is a must from preventing your child from falling down from the window. Also, while playing games this act as a barricade and restrict them in their playing zone. This baby safety product is highly sturdy as it is comprised of steel and plastic. The iron pipes guarantee a solid and durable structure. You can use this for a longer time without breaking or getting damaged. Safety Gate Price: Rs 3099.





If you have a balcony then putting a safety net is a must as babies do lean on staircases or balconies and many times fall down. This baby safety net will stop them from leaning down and they can play safely on the balcony. It is crafted of heavier-grade fabric that is resistant to pulls and tears and can be easily washed. The net is weatherproof and waterproof, perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. Balcony Net Price: Rs 856.





This is a complete kit with all the safety products. It consists of all doors and electrical safety without causing any damage to your furniture. Easy to install and remove it comes with 19 unit packs which include socket cover guards, corner cushion for the corner top, corner cushion for the glass table, finger pinch guards, and cabinet locks. Multi Safety Kit Price: Rs 599.

