10 Baby Care Essentials: Checklist Of Everything Required For Your Newborn Baby

10 Baby Care Essentials: As a parent, we always look forward to giving the best to our baby. One can be very confused while preparing the checklist of all the baby care essentials. We also tend to miss out on some of the important items. All the mom to be who are excited and overwhelmed to bring their little one into this world, this is the right time when you should get all the baby care items to avoid any fuss. Clothes, diapers, strollers, cribs, baby wipes, body care products, and there are lots more that need to be stocked before welcoming the baby.





Being a parent brings lots of responsibilities. Parenting is indeed a tough part yet it's worth it for the little bundle of joy. So as soon as you jump into your third trimester make sure you make a list of all the items necessary for the baby both from a safety and grooming aspect. To help you in making the best checklist without any misses, we have curated the items that are a must for your newborn. Shop for these products soon to avoid the last-moment rush and panic.





10 Baby Care Essentials





Here are some important things that are necessary for your baby.









Diapers are the most important item required for your baby. These Huggies diapers are the safest option for their sensitive skin. As it comes in pant style you can put it or open it without any hassle.

It prevents leakage and absorbs wetness for up to 12 hours. Baby skin is soft and delicate so these diapers are designed with a 3-D Bubble-Bed. Huggies Diaper Price: Rs 755.









To clean the delicate area of the baby you require wipes. Little Soft baby wipes are infused with Aloe Vera, Jojoba Oil, and Vitamin E to gently clean and moisturize the area. These wipes can also be





used for sponging as during the winter season you cannot make them bathe every day. It comes with a great fragrance and does not cause any irritation to their skin. Baby Wipes Price: Rs 209.









To ensure safety even when you are not around your baby it is necessary to get a crib. You can keep your baby safe and they will play, and sleep in peace. This is a must-have baby essential as it also





gives them a sound sleep besides being safe. Luvlap Baby Crib comes with wheels to conveniently shift from one place to another. The detachable mosquito net safeguards the baby from any bites. You can also use it as a cradle. Baby Crib Price: Rs 11,720.









Strollers have made the life of new parents easier as you do not have to carry your baby in your arms while walking. Keep them in a stroller and you can move freely. This will also keep your baby





relaxed and entertained while moving out of the house. R for Rabbit stroller is designed with a 5-point safety harness to hold your baby in the safest position. To keep all the baby care essentials there is a huge storage basket. You can make your baby sit and sleep without any discomfort. Stroller Price: Rs 4899.





While going to the airport or traveling were carrying a stroller is not possible, many of us opt for a baby carrier. They are cheaper than the stroller and also provide great safety for kids. Trumon baby





carriers can be used to carry babies from 0 to 36 months. The padded side wings protect the child's head, neck, and spine; ensuring the best and safest fit. It does not suffocate the baby. Baby Carrier Price: Rs 1299.





You cannot miss Swaddle for your checklist. Newborn babies are always kept covered and wrapped in a swaddle while moving out. During the winter season to prevent your baby from catching a cold

and cough, it is important to keep them warm. These MOM’S HOME swaddles can be used for multipurpose like sleeping blankets, playing mats, breastfeeding in public, etc. Crafted from premium organic cotton muslin which is free from harmful color chemicals, it gets softer with every wash. Swaddle Price: Rs 649.









While traveling in the car it is not safe to keep the baby in your lap. For this shopping for a baby car seat is necessary keeping in the mind the safety and comfort of the child. With the help of a baby









car seat, you can also enjoy your long drives without worrying about the baby. LuvLap Baby Car Seat comes with 3 positions reclining backrests for better sitting and sleeping positions. A thicker headrest, shoulder, and padded side protection with a cover make it breathable for the baby. Baby Car Seat Price: Rs 6499.





Making your newborn bath may be a daunting task especially when it's the first time. You must ensure safety to prevent any mishap and make bathing time a fun one for them. Skip hop baby

bathtub is suitable for both newborns and infants. So all the mamas who are getting nervous to make their baby bath just relax. This baby bathtub locks into two ergonomic positions. You can remove the sling when babies start sitting. Baby Bath Tub Price: Rs 3,969.









Baby Blankets are one such essential item that you will need for all seasons. Both online and offline markets are filled with cute baby blanket designs that you can stop yourself from getting for your

little munchkin. These soft fleece baby blankets from BRANDONN can also be used while wrapping your baby after the bath. This will give them a warm and cozy feeling. These are reversible baby blankets that can be used in both ways. Baby Blanket Price: Rs 521.









You cannot carry your baby and do all the household work. Keeping them alone in bed is not a safe choice. So what's the catch? Getting a baby rocker will help in keeping the baby safe and they will

love playing on the rocker. As they are lightweight you can carry them wherever you go. INFANTSO baby rocker comes in an adjustable two-position seat recliner for your baby’s comfort. The detachable toy bar, soft music, and vibrations keep the baby entertained and relaxed. Baby Rocker Price: Rs 3771.









Babies tend to spill milk or even food items in their clothes. This makes them dirty and it becomes difficult to remove the tough stains. Putting bibs before feeding can prevent the clothes from stains.

MY NEWBORN bibs are made of cotton from the front and plastic from the back. These bibs are reusable and to stay intact in the neck come with a button. Bibs Price: Rs 169.





10 Baby Care Essentials: FAQ





What are the necessities for a newborn baby?

The list of newborn baby essentials is very long. However, the main items are diapers, baby clothes, wet wipes, a stroller, blankets, and swaddles.





What are the things to take care of a baby?

Wash and sterilize your hands before touching your baby.

Always keep support on your baby's neck and head

Avoid shaking the baby as it may cause serious issues.





What should I buy first when preparing for a baby?

Cribs, Blankets, diaper essentials, body care products, car seats, and strollers are some necessary items that are a must for a baby.





