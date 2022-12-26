Baby Car Seats: Drive Stress-Free With Your Baby In The Car

Baby Car Seats: Becoming a parent is both overwhelming and brings a lot of responsibilities. Making sure that your child is safe both at home and while traveling is something that you cannot ignore as a parent. Babyproofing everywhere is necessary. Baby car seat covers are designed to provide safety and comfort while traveling. These car seats are vital to protect the baby because they do not have enough resistance to withstand vibrations or sudden stops while driving. These seats are something that you must have for your little munchkin to safeguard them from any injury. Parenting is a lifetime journey that you should follow with dedication.





As a mother, while traveling you do not have to hold your child in your lap or arms. You can travel easily with your kid by placing them in these car seats. With the help of these seats, you do not have to keep your child at home. Enjoy your trip and drive along with your child. These baby car seats are compact in size and foldable so that you can smoothly carry them everywhere.













Baby Car Seats





Car seats should always be used whether you are going for a short trip or a long trip. Investing in high-quality, lightweight, and durable seats will make travel safe for your infant. Check out a few baby car seats that come with great safety features.









R for Rabbit Convertible Baby Car Seat is designed to offer better stability and safety to your kid. It comes with 5 point safety harness and 3 recline positions to ensure comfort for your child in

whichever position. With the help of these car seats, you can also carry out your daily work effortlessly. It can carry a maximum weight of 25 kg. Rabbit Baby Car Seat Price: Rs 6,729.









If you are looking for a car seat that can be used as a carrycot and feeding chair then this one from Trumom is a great choice. The softly padded side wings offer great side protection for your child





which will prevent them from falling down. The stunning design is suitable for carrying 0-15-month-old babies. Its five-point harness system gives a strong grip to your baby's body and provides total safety. Simply adjust each strap properly to prevent your baby from experiencing any pain. Trumom Baby Car Seat Price: Rs 3,249.









This LuvLap Car Seat is strong and durable with excellent side and head protection. You can adjust the headrest and harness up to 3 levels depending on the height of your baby. Your child can also





sleep in the proper position with the help of a reclining headrest. The baby car seat cover comes with breathable fabric and is available in 4 different colors. LuvLap Baby Car Seat Price: Rs 7,049.





This baby car seat from Mee Mee is suitable for both kids up to 15 Kilograms. Crafted of polyester, leather, and wool these baby car seats also come with a net to keep mosquitoes and insects away





from your kid. Your little one can enjoy the rocking motion in both reclining and sitting positions. Explore the world with your little one with these car seats. They are available in many different colors. Mee Mee Baby Car Seat Price: Rs 3,421.









Suitable for both newborns and infants this LuvLap Baby Car Seat is designed with an adjustable headrest to keep your baby in a proper position. These car seats come with both forward and

rearward facing. Let your baby explore the world with you. Available in three colors it comes with a removable and washable seat cover. LuvLap Baby Car Seat Price: Rs 6,864.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.