Latest Guitar Price List In India: For Blazing Music And Uninterrupted Jam Sessions

Guitar Price List In India: If you ask any musical lovers about their favorite instrument then the maximum of them will say the guitar. Playing guitar relieves stress and you can play anywhere and anytime. Because this musical instrument is portable you can carry it while going to a house party, picnic, office anywhere. It creates magical moments and brings even dull and boring parties enjoyable. Guitar price differs from brand to brand. So even if you do not have a high budget still you can get the best guitar.





Learning guitar is not a difficult process and the only thing required is practice. For beginners, the acoustic guitar is the best choice as you can learn easily and play a fine tune with the strings. If you want to play heavy or rock metal then electric guitar can help in delivering fine music. Create crisp and clear sounds with these guitars.





Guitar Price List In India





Get ready for jam sessions are any live concert with the best guitars. We have curated some of the top picks which include both electric and acoustic guitars:









If you are looking for an acoustic guitar then this one from Intern is a great pick. This guitar is designed with a cutaway to allow easy access to higher frets. It produces a melodious sound and a





great tone. The fretboard is made with ebony wood and this guitar comes with a complete kit. The guitar price is pocket-friendly and has 18 frets. Guitar Price: Rs 2299.









Kadence a renowned brand offers this stupendous guitar which comes in a stylish high gloss finish design. Suitable for beginners you can easily learn to play tunes with the help of this acoustic guitar.

In order to prevent this guitar from rusting it comes with a bronze coating. Bring your inner rockstar alive by creating sound quality. Guitar Price: Rs 4949.









Yamaha guitar is known to create quality sound with these guitar chords. Built with sturdy material you can easily carry this and play music wherever you are. This will help in keeping your mind

relaxed and rejoice at the moment. The fingerboard is made of rosewood and string of stainless steel. It becomes very easy in learning guitar with the help of acoustic guitars. Guitar Price: Rs 7340.





An electric guitar is a great choice for people who want to experiment and play all kinds of music. This versatile guitar from Juarez comes with 6 strings. The guitar price comes at an affordable cost

and with 38 inches size. If you are a beginner and want to try your hands with the electric guitar then you have a lot more options for learning. Guitar Price: Rs 5569.









This electric guitar by Vault comes in a stylish design and uses a double-action truss rod, which is used by many well-known guitarists. Low-noise and high-output pickups help in giving exemplary

sound to this electric guitar. All pickups come with saddle adjustment screws. This is a premium guitar as it has jumbo frets. Guitar Price: Rs 10,999.





