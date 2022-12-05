Water Purifier Price List in India: Ideal Water RO From Eureka Forbes, Kent RO, And More

Water Purifier Price: Looking for a Water purifier? Check out the best water purifiers here that come from reputed brands like Eureka Forbes, Kent, Hul Pureit, and more. Select as per the budget and brand.

By Sumit Bansal
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 07:16 PM IST
Water Purifier Price | Image Source: Jagran

Water Purifier Price: In the past few years, we have seen a rise in water-related diseases and it is necessary to have a good quality water purifier at home to give clean and healthy drinkable water to your family. The market is already loaded with some famous brands and local ones that offer great water purifiers at affordable prices. 


If you are looking for water purifiers, then check out our top picks that come from top brands like Eureka Forbes, Kent RO, HUL Pureit, and more. Select from the top picks that we have mentioned here as per your budget and brand.  


Water Purifier Price List in India

It is necessary to have pure water to drink, check out the best water purifiers available online on Amazon here. 


Eureka Forbes RO+UV+UF 6L Water Purifier


water purifier


Eureka Forber is one of the market leaders in the water purification industry, this water purifier comes with 8 stages of water purification and has one of the largest storage tanks of 6 Liters. The ultra-filtration process offers crystal-clear water which is completely safe from viral and bacterial contamination. 


It is one of the best water purifiers in India that comes with a taste adjuster that adjusts the taste of water depending on the water source. Eureka Forbes Water Purifier Price: Rs 9,999



KENT Gold Optima Gravity Water Purifier


water purifier


This Kent RO water purifier comes with a gravity-based non-electric water purifier with a hollow fiber UF membrane that does not allow any bacteria and cysts to through. It is best suited for low TDS water which is suitable for tap or municipal water.  


It has a transparent tank made with unbreakable ABS food-grade plastic which makes it one of the best Kent RO water purifiers in India. Kent Water Purifier Price: Rs 1,699



HUL Pureit Mineral RO+UV 6 7L Water Purifier


water purifier


This HUL pureit comes with a 6 stage purification process that enriches the water with minerals like calcium and magnesium to provide pure and sweet drinking water. It also comes with a smart power-saving mode and also runs without the stabilizer. 


It has been designed to treat water from Borewell, tanker, tap water, or from municipal water which makes it one of the best water purifiers for homes in India. HUL Pureit Water Purifier Price: Rs 9,990



Livpure GLO Taste Enhancer, Water Purifier


water purifier


It is one of the trusted brands in India, this LivePure water purifier comes with 7 stage purification process along with a taste enhancer that provides healthy water for input eaters TDS 2000 ppm. 


This water purifier is capable of making water drinkable by tanker, tap, and borewell, along with municipal water. Livpure water purifier Price: Rs 10,499



Questions You May Have 


Q. Which is the No 1 water purifier in India?

Eureka Forbes is the number one 1 water purifier in India. It is known for offering cleaning and healthy drinking water along with a taste adjuster.  


Q. Which water purifier is best with price?

HUL Pureit is an economical water purifier that is available at an affordable price but never compromises the quality of water. 



