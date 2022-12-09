Water Purifier Price in India: Drink Fresh And Stay Healthy

Water Purifier Price: Waterborne diseases are increasing day by day and it is necessary to drink pure water. Our body has more than 70% off and it is necessary to have good quality water purifiers at your home. The market is loaded with multiple options from various brands and locally but is suggested to choose the best among all.





Here we have picked some of the top-notch water purifiers that come from trusted brands like Eureka Forbes, Kent RO, and more. Select the best one as per your budget and make your home water safe, pure and drinkable. It is suggested to choose quality over pricing.





Read More: Water Purifier Price List in India.







Water Purifier Price List in India

Here is the list of water purifiers that are best for home use and offer pure and drinkable water.





Eureka Forbes is one of the leading water purifiers in India, this Aquaguard comes with patented copper technology that provides pure water with the goodness of copper. It helps to retain all the essential minerals such as calcium and magnesium which is perfect for drinking.

Buy Now

It is one of the best water purifiers that comes with 8-stage purification with a 7 Lof large storage tank along with a taster adjuster, UV-C purification, and more. It can easily be wall mounted and is one of the best for home use. Eureka Forbes Water Purifier Price: Rs 15,999.







Kent is one of the trusted names when it comes to water purifiers. This one comes with multiple purifications by the UV+UF process that completely filters out the dead bacteria and viruses, and makes the water pure.

Buy Now

It has an 8 L of storage tank also suitable for purifying tap water and municipal water. This water purifier is made with ABS food-grade plastic which makes it one of the best water purifiers for the home. KENT Water Purifier Price: Rs 7,499.







This Livpure water purifier comes with 7 stages of the water purification process along with a taste enhancer that enhances the taste of water with the input of TDS up to 2000 rpm. Its UV disinfection helps to disinfect the water from water-borne diseases causing bacteria, viruses, and protozoa and making it good for drinking.

Buy Now

It also has a carbon filter that helps to remove the unpleasant smell from the water and makes it perfect for drinking and which makes it one of the best water purifiers for the home. Livpure Water Purifier Price: Rs 8,499.







Blue Star is one of the leading home appliances brands in India and this Blue Star water purifier comes with triple-layered protection that offers pure and drinking water along with a tank indicator and has a storage space of 7 Liters.

Buy Now

It comes with copper-impregnated activated carbon that not only removes the smell and odor along with volatile organic compounds from the water. Blue Star Water Purifier Price: Rs 8,751.







V-Guard water purifier has a 7-stage purification process that has a world-class combination of membranes that are quite effective for eliminating germs, bacteria, and impurities from the water.

Buy Now

It has a 7 Liter of storage tank which is made with 100% ABS food-grade plastic and is ideal for large families. V-Guard Water Purifier Price: Rs 8,699.





Explore more water purifier prices on Amazon here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.