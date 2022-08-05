RO Water Purifier from Eureka Forbes, Blue Star, and many more





Water purification systems are seeing significant development in the market as technology advances. Because of its benefits, the RO water purifier is one of the most advanced and widely used water purification technologies available today. Drinking pure water containing the necessary minerals improves overall body metabolism. It also speeds up the digestion process, making you feel more active and healthier. A water purifier like RO includes copper after the purification process, providing you with water that can break down fats, improve metabolism, and aid digestion.

Reverse osmosis is a popular and efficient method of water purification. By just installing the best water purifier machine you can access clean water for cooking, drinking, etc. Also, when compared to other water purifiers, the use of energy in a RO purifier is relatively low.





Here we have listed some of the best RO water purifiers :





Eureka Forbes AquaSure from Aquaguard Delight Water Purifier- 46% off









Eureka Forbes water purifier ensures the purest water for you and your family with its multiple purifications of RO+UV+MTDS. This Aquaguard water purifier saves up to 60% water and filters out up to 99% of harmful organisms, ensuring safe and pure drinking water. The water storage capacity is 7 liters. With overflow protection feature it also has a smart LED indication to show power on, purification on, and tank full status. With 6 stages of purification technologies, it is the best water purifier in India. Water Purifier Price: Rs 8,699





Blue Star Cresto 7 L RO Water Purifier- 40% off





The Blue Start Triple layered RO+UV+UF protection, 6-stage purification has a 7 liters storage tank to make sure you drink the purest form of water. It also features Aqua Taste Booster and a High purification capacity. While some water filtration and purification systems are difficult to maintain, a reverse osmosis filtration system is quite simple. This RO water purifier contains Copper impregnated activated carbon. Water Purifier Price: Rs 8,999





Livpure Glo RO Water Purifier- 48% off









Livpure Powerful features include a thorough purification process and full tank indicators. It contains RO+UV+ Mineralizer water purification to give you 100% safe drinking water. The storage capacity is 7 liters. The stylish white color RO water purifier weighs 7 kg. Water Purifier Price: 8,299





Kent Elegant Water Purifier-29% off









With its multiple purifications of RO+UV+UF+TDS Control, this KENT Supreme Plus 2020 ensures you and your family of the purest water, removing all the impurities such as chemicals, bacteria, viruses, and salts, making water 100% pure and suitable for consumption. This wall-mounted water purifier has 8 liters storage capacity and is best for domestic purposes. Water Purifier Price: 13,799





HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO Water Purifier- 34% off

HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV purifies water in six stages to ensure that it is 100% RO. It enriches water with minerals such as calcium and magnesium, resulting in pure, sweet drinking water. It consumes 36W and has a storage capacity of 7 liters. This Purifier comes with a Smart Power Saving Mode and can also run without a voltage stabilizer. Designed to treat multiple sources of water: Borewell, Tanker, or Tap water. Water Purifier Price: 10,599





Why use an RO water purifier ?





Protects against bacteria

Protects against chlorine

Protects against viruses and other parasites

Offers a better taste

Simple maintenance





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.