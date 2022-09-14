Best Water Purifiers Under 10000: Top Picks For Houses Even in Hard Water Supply Under Budget

Best Water Purifier Under 10000: Our body has more than 70% of water and it is necessary to drink healthy water that is free from harmful bacteria, viruses, and more. It can be purified through different processes and even the hard water can be purified to drink. The new age water filters are designed to filter water through several stages to remove the dissolved impurities and make it fit for consumption.





Water from Municipal supply, borewells, water tankers, and handpumps may have a TDS of more than 200 and for TDS higher than it needs RO or RO water purifiers to filter it. Get familiar with the top picks of water purifiers from leading brands like Eureka Forbes, Kent RO, and more. Grab the best water purifier under 10000 here.





Eureka Forbes is one of the market leaders when we are talking about water purifiers. This Eureka Forbes water filter comes with a huge storage tank and ensures no water shortage even if the electricity is not available. This water purifier comes with a 6000 L cartridge which ensures a year of water supply.





It is loaded with an advanced TDS regulator that allows you to adjust the taste of the water as per the source and ensure each drop is pure, healthy, and safe to drink. It comes with a 6 stage purification process that eliminates the bacteria’s viruses, impurities, and more. Eureka Forbes Water Filter Price: Rs 9,499.















This Livpure water purifier comes with 6-stage advanced purification and it can be installed as wall mounted. This is encouraged to save the water in a container and use it for cleaning utensils and washing clothes which makes it one of the best water purifiers. It comes with 7 liters of capacity which is best for couples and small families.





The water tank is made with food-grade plastic and does water purification with RO+UV+mineralizer water purification. Livpure Water Filter Price: Rs 9,499.















This Aquaguard water purifier is quite suitable for Municipal water. It comes with UV e-boiling technology to ensure that every drop of water is healthy and safe to drink and the mineral Guard technology retains essential minerals in the water.





The multi-stage water purification process ensures the water free from particular matter, organic & inorganic impurities, and viruses & bacteria while retaining essential minerals like calcium & magnesium. The water filter is suitable for TDS up to 200 mg/liter. Aquaguard Water Filter Price: Rs 7,999.















This Kent water purifier comes with multiple purification processes which are started with the UV+UF process that completely filters out dead bacteria, viruses, and cysts. It is designed to be wall mounted which is quite suitable for domestic purposes.





The 8 liters of storage is quite enough for small families and it is suitable for purification of tap water or Municipal water. Kent Water Filter Price: Rs 7,950.







