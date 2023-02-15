Best Water Purifier: The new age water purifiers are quick and offer clean and hygienic water every day and also prevent you from water-borne diseases that are in the alarming stage, especially in India. A water purifier with RO (Reverse Osmosis) uses the latest technology to purify the water and eliminates all disease-causing pathogens. Most RO water purifier come with a UV chamber that helps to eliminate microorganisms.





The new water purification process helps to clean water from the tap, municipal services are more. If you are looking for the best water purifiers in India for your home, then here are the top picks that you check, compare, and select from top brands like Eureka Forbes, Kent, HUL, Pureit, and more.





Read More: Best Water Purifier For Home.





Best Water Purifiers in India (February 2023)

Here are the RO water purifiers that are known for their excellent performance and for giving clean, healthy, and hygienic water to drink. Select from the top-notch options.









HUL Pureit Eco Black 10L Water Purifier





This water purifier has been designed to treat multiple sources of water like Borwell, tanker, or tap water. It comes with a 7-stage water purification process that ensures 100% clean and drinkable water.

Check Here

This HUL Pureit water purifier comes with a 10 L of water tank which is perfect for small to medium families making it one of the best water purifiers in India. Pureit Water Purifier Price: Rs. 13,999.





KENT Supreme Plus RO+UV Water Purifier





Kent is one of the leading water purifier brands in India that helps to remove even dissolved impurities such as chemicals, bacteria, viruses, and salt making the water 100% pure and suitable for home use.

Check Here

This best water purifier comes with multiple purification processes that also come with an 8 L water tank. It is a fully automatic water purification with an auto-on and auto-off ensuring that you do not run out of pure water. Kent Water Purifier Price: Rs. 14,900.







V-Guard Zenora RO+UF+MB Water Purifier





It is one of the best RO water purifiers that is suitable for 2000 ppm TDS and also comes with an 8 L water tank which is perfect for home use. It comes with a 7 stage water purification process and eliminates the impurities for long-lasting performance with minimal maintenance.

Check Here

It can filter the water from Borwell, tap, and municipal water efficiently The advanced hollow fiber UF Membrane polishes the filtered water to prevent any fine particles in your drinking water. V-Guard Water Purifier Price: Rs. 8,699.







Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste 7L water purifier





It is one of the best water purifier for homes that comes with multiple stages of water purification along with a 7 L of water tank which is perfect for small to medium families. Their patent Active copper and Zinc Booster technology boost the immune system and enhance the taste of the water.





Check Here

This Aquaguard water purifier is portable and very easy to install and offers healthy and safe water for your family. Aquaguard Water Purifier Price: Rs. 15,999.







AO Smith Z9 Hot+ normal RO |Baby-Safe Water Purifier





AO Smith is one of the leading home appliances brands in India, this best water purifier comes with 10 L of a water tank along with 8 stages water purification system. It comes with sliver charged membrane technology which makes the water safe for children ensuring no impurity stands a chance of passing through.

Check Here

This water purifier for home retains the natural taste of water with its essential minerals using the Min-tech technology. AO Smith Water Purifier Price: Rs. 24,499.







Aquaguard Marvel NXT RO+UV+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) water purifier





It is one of the best water purifiers in India that comes with 7 stages of water purification 6.2 L water tank. It is suitable for all water resources and the taste adjuster makes the water better for drinking.

Check Here

Aquaguard Water purifier is one of the trusted names in the water purification industry that eliminates all viruses, bacteria, and water-borne diseases from water. Aquaguard Water Purifier Price: Rs. 10,999.







HUL Pureit Pro Mineral RO+UV 6 stage 7L Water Purifier





HUL (Hindustan Unilever Limited) Pureit water purifier comes with 6 stages of water purification along with 7 L of the tank to store for filter water. It enriches water with minerals like calcium and magnesium to provide pure and sweet drinking water.

Check Here

It is one of the best water purifiers in India that comes with a smart power-saving mode for less energy consumption. It has been designed to treat multiple sources of water like Borwell, tanker, or tap water. HUL Water Purifier Price: Rs. 9,490.







Sure From Aquaguard Delight,6L water purifier





It is one of the best water purifiers in India that comes with RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster (MTDS), RO is certified to remove new-age contaminants like lead, mercury & arsenic from the water while eliminating all viruses & bacteria.

Check Here

This water purifier is loaded with a taste adjuster that provides sweet-tasting water by adjustment of taste depending on the source of water. Aquaguard Water Purifier Price: Rs. 9,199.





HUL Pureit Pro Mineral RO+UV 6 stage 7L Water Purifier





This Pureit water purifier comes with a 7 L of water tank which is perfect for small to medium families. It enriches water and minerals like calcium and magnesium to price pure and drinkable water.

Check Here

It is one of the best water purifier for home that also comes with smart power saving mode and it has been designed to treat multiple sources of water. Pureit Water Purifier Price: Rs. 9,490.





Eureka Forbes Water Purifier





This water purifier from Eureka Forbes comes with a 7-stage water purification system along with the goodness of copper that instantly infuses copper along with other essential minerals.

Check Here

It is very easy to install this water purifier and one of the best for home use.





Best Water Purifiers in India: Conclusion

Here are the best water purifier for home that come from reputed brands like Kent, Pureit, Aquaguard, and more. It is one of the must-have home appliances to keep your family away from water-borne diseases.





Explore more Best water purifiers in India on Amazon here.





FAQs: Best Water Purifier in India





1. Which is the No 1 water purifier in India?

Pureit is one of the leading and trusted water purifiers in India that comes from HUL.





2. Which is better, Kent RO or aquaguard?

Both of the brands are market leaders, select from their wide range of options as per your budget and use.





3. Why Kent water purifier is best?

It utilizes multiple purification stages and has a TDS control system that guarantees it will kill bacteria and viruses.





4. Which filter is best for drinking water?

RO Water Purifiers are best among all, as they are capable of making borewell water drinkable.



Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.