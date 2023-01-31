Best Water Purifier For Home: Eliminate All Disease-Causing Pathogens From Water

Best Water Purifier for home: In Today’s contemporary world, water purifiers are one of the basic utilities that every household needs. It is necessary to ensure you drink clean and hygienic water every day which helps to prevent you from waterborne diseases. An RO water purifier also known as reverse osmosis uses the latest technology to eliminate all viruses, bacteria, and more making it drinking water.





A large number of water purifiers also come with UV chambers that also eliminate microorganisms and both of these techniques help to purify the water available from the tap, municipal services, and more. If you are seeking a water filter for your home, then here are the best water purifier for home that come from top brands like Kent, Eureka Forbes, Aquaguard, and more. These water filters are perfect for home use and available at an affordable price range.





Best Water Purifier For Home: Top Filters To Buy in 2023

Here are the best water purifiers that are perfect for home use and also available easily online at affordable prices.









Livpure Water Purifier

Livpure is one of the leading water purification brands, this one comes with 7-stage purification along with the taste enhancer that makes water healthy and drinkable with TDS up to 2000 rpm.

It also comes with UV disinfection to disinfect bacteria, viruses, and more to eliminate water-borne diseases and is one of the best water purifiers under 10000. It is one of the best water purifier that comes with a 7 Liter water tank making it one of the must-have home appliances. Livpure Water Purifier Price: Rs. 8,199.





Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Water Purifier

Eureka Forbes is one of the leading best water purifier for homes that comes with 7 stage water filtration process and also comes with Alkaline water which is best suggested for drinking water. This water purifier is capable to filter kind of filtering water like tap water, municipal water, and more.

You will get an instant alert via the LED indicator and it comes with a 7 Liter of the storage tank. Eureka Forbes Water Purifier Price: Rs. 14,999.







Aquaguard Aura 7L storage water purifier

This best RO water purifier comes with superior designed and advanced technology that delivers optimum purification through RO+UV technology and it comes with an 8-stage water purification process.

It is a perfect water purifier that suits your kitchen and water dispenser. It is one of the best water purifiers that are perfect for you and for your family. Aquaguard Water Purifier Price: Rs. 15,499.







KENT Supreme Plus RO+UV Water Purifier

Kent is one of the leading water purifier brands in India. It comes with multiple purification processes which remove even the dissolved impurities such as chemicals, bacteria, and more making it safe and healthy drinking water.





It is one of the best water purifier for home and it is a fully operated water purification that comes with an auto on-and-off function. Kent Water Purifier Price: Rs. 14,900.





HUL Pureit Water Purifier

This HUL Pureit water purifier comes with a 7-stage purification process. It also comes with an advanced system that warns you 15 days before the expiry of the germ kill.

It is one of the best water purifier for home that you can buy in 2023. HUL Water Purifier Price: Rs. 12,999.





FAQs: Best Water Purifier For Home





1. Which is the best water purifier for home use?

HUL Pureit, Kent RO, and Eureka Forbes are the best water purifiers that you can choose for you and your family in 2023.





2. Which is the No 1 water purifier in India?

Kent water RO is one of the leading water purifier for homes.





3. Which water purifier is best and at what price?

LivePure is one of the best water purifier that is available at an affordable price.





4. Which company's water purifier is best in India?

Eureka Forbes is one of the leading water purifier for home.





