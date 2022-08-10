9 Best RO Water Purifiers For Home: Good Health And Assured Safety For Your Loved Ones

Best RO Water Purifiers: Whether you are living in an urban locality or a rural area, a water purifier has become quite a common home appliance nowadays. The rising rate of contamination in water due to pollution spread by humans has made the space for RO water purifiers to climb in demand. In short, your home definitely needs a water purifier and you should be quite specific and serious when it comes to seeking the best water purifier in India. Many big brands like Kent, Eureka Forbes, HUL, V-Guard, Blue Star, etc have designed some impeccable water purifiers that come with state-of-the-art technology and amazing features. However, your search can become baffling since there are so many options available both online and offline.





So, we have listed down some of the finest RO water purifies for homes that are available online. Take a look and choose the best purchase options that coincide with your requirements:





Water Purifiers Prices And Variations





Eureka Forbes Aquasure From Aquaguard Amaze - Save Rs 7,001













Eureka Forbes, being a trusted brand, comes up with this impeccable RO water purifier that has a capacity of 7 liters and is known for its UV-C purification technology, making sure the water you drink is as pure as when it is boiled for good 20 minutes. The offered product can be mounted on the wall with minimal effort or can also be kept on the countertop, whatever is needed. Available with LED indication alerts, this Eureka Forbes water purifier exhibits low water consumption. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Price: Rs 8,999.





KENT Supreme Lite 2020 (11110) - 29% Off









Check out this impeccable Kent RO water purifier that comes in an 8 liters capacity. This water purifier is manufactured using premium quality plastic and is versed with a TDS control system. The offered RO water purifier is best suited for the purification of brackish/tap water/ municipal water supply. In addition to this, the offered water purifier has a wall-mounted design, ensuring easy installation. The purification capacity of this Kent RO is 20 liters per hour. Kent Water Purifier Price: Rs 13,499.





TATA Swach Cristella Advance Blue Water Purifier - 5% Off









Talking about the best water purifier for home, this RO from TATA surely competes well in the race. Available with a staggering capacity of 18 liters, this TATA RO has the capability to preserve up to 9 liters of water in the lower container. Along with this, the offered water purifier has an impressive flow rate of 4 to 5 liters per hour. Made using A-Ok plastic, this RO water purifier comes in the 30.48 x 30.48 x 54.61 cm dimension and weighs around 2.25 kgs. TATA Swach Water Purifier Price: Rs 2,649.





Blue Star Aristo RO+UV+UF 7-Liter Water Purifier - 35% Off









Get this 7 liters water purifier from Blue Star that comes in black color and has a tank full indicator, to avoid water wastage. The offered RO water purifier is appreciated for its triple-layered RO+UV+UF protection and aqua taste booster. Moreover, this Blue Star water purifier has a high purification capacity and a UV fail alert, ensuring complete safety. Also, this RO water purifier comes with massive 10-inch filters and a purification-on indicator. Blue Star Water Purifier Price: Rs 8,999.





KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier (11042) - 15% Off









Another cool option from KENT, this water purifier is wall mountable in design and is mostly bought for its 60l/hr output. Available in white color, the offered RO water purifier comes in a capacity of 7 liters and is befitting for tap water and municipal water supply purification. This Kent water purifier has a power consumption of 36W and is available in the ‎50 x 43 x 31 cm dimension. Manufactured using ABS-grade plastic, this Kent RO is considered for its computer-controlled operation. Kent RO Price: Rs 8,075.





Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura - Save Rs 7,501









Select this amazing water purifier from Eureka Forbes that comes with 8 stages of purification, ensuring complete protection against germs and other contaminants. Available with Active copper technology, this Eureka Forbes RO is known to eliminate TDS, hardness, pesticides & heavy metals, bacteria, viruses, protozoa, and cysts. Along with this, the offered water purifier is purchased for its UV e-boiling technology and taste adjuster controller. Eureka Forbes Water Purifier Price: Rs 15,499.





HUL Pureit Eco 10L Water Purifier - 36% Off









Purchase this 10 liters water purifier from HUL that has an operating input voltage range of 110 - 240 V. The offered HUL water purifier is manufactured using high-quality engineered plastic and is known to provide 7-stage purification. In addition to this, the offered water purifier is ideal to treat various sources of water like borewells, tankers, and tap water. This RO water purifier is available in the 36 x 29.4 x 48.8 cm dimension and weighs around 10.5 kgs. HUL Water Purifier Price: Rs 14,299.





V-Guard Zenora RO+UF+MB 7 Litre Water Purifier - 33% Off









V-Guard, being an eminent brand, comes up with this astounding 7-liter water purifier that comes in black color. The offered water purifier is appreciated for its 7-stage purification system and is available with a free external pre-filter, LED indicators, & intelligent design. Best suited for borewells, tankers, and municipal water, this RO water purifier comes in black color and is designed to cater to Indian water conditions. V-Guard RO Water Purifier Price: Rs 8,699.





Kent Elegant (11097) - 29% Off









Appreciated for its multiple purification process through RO+UF+TDS control, this Kent RO is quite a perfect appliance to have for your home. With a capacity of 8 liters and a TDS control system, this water purifier can be easily installed/mounted on the wall and has a purification speed of 15 liters per hour. Known to retain essential minerals and then perform the purification, this Kent RO also has an in-tank UV disinfection. Kent RO Water Purifier Price: Rs 13,799.





