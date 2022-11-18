Best RO Purifiers To Buy Online in India: Optimum Purification With Ease Of Installation

Best RO Purifiers To Buy Online in India: Pollution has been increasing drastically whether we are talking about air or water. It is necessary to drink safe water otherwise the polluted water can lead to several waterborne diseases. Water purifiers from different brands are known for providing safe drinking water in their purification process.





If you are looking for an RO purifier, then check out the most popular options available online here from top brands like Kent, Eureka Forbes, HUL, and more. They are known for their best water purification process and deliver drinkable water. Select the best-suited RO water purifiers in India.





Best Water Purifiers in India

Get familiar with the variety of water purifiers that come from renowned brands like Livpure, Kent, AO Smith, and more.













Kent is one of the leading RO water purifiers in India, it comes with multiple purification processes which removes even dissolved impurities such as chemicals, bacteria, and viruses and makes it 100% pure and suitable for drinking.





The TDS control of this water filter adjusts the TDS level and has an 8 Liter of water tank which is best suited for home use. This Kent water purifier is available in a wall-mounted design and needs 60 Watts of energy to run. Kent Water Purifier Price: Rs 13,499.







It is one of the best water purifiers for home, this Eureka Forbes comes with 8-stage water purification and 7 L of water storage capacity. This RO water purifier removes the hardness of TDS along with harmful bacteria, viruses, and more. It has a taste adjuster that adjusts the taste depending on the source.





It is one of the best water filters that ensure every drop of water is safe and as boiling water for 20 minutes. Eureka Forbes Water Purifier Price: Rs 14,417.













The Livpure water filter comes with 7 stages of water purification and has taste enhancers that enhance the overall taste. UV radiation disinfects the water from water-borne diseases causing bacteria, viruses, and other diseases. Livpure is one of the trusted Indian brands and has a wide range of water purifiers. Livpure Water Purifier Price: Rs 10,499.















This AO Smith water purifier is one of the premium brands that offer to adjust the TDS level of the water and remove all impurities making it safe and healthy for drinkability. It also adds essential minerals and more while ensuring the taste of the water is good for drinkability. It is one of the best water purifiers. AO Smith Water Purifier Price: Rs 28,162.















This HUL water filter comes with dual water dispensing and comes with copper charge technology with 99.8% of pure copper in real-time. It comes with an 8-stage water purification system that removes all the harmful elements from water and makes it safe for drinking. HUL Water Purifier Price: Rs 21,780.





