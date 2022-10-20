Best Kent RO You Can Find in 2022: Get Safe And Drinkable Water To Stay Healthy

Best Kent RO: It is necessary to have a water purifier whether you are living in a rural area or an urban area. The rise in water pollution makes the demand for high water filters and there are several brands available in the market that offer a wide range of RO and water purifiers. Kent is one of the leading water purifier brands in India that has a wide range of RO water filters.





These water filters are known for multiple water purification processes that remove all bacteria, and viruses and the TDS controller helps to retain the natural mineral of water which is good for overall health. Check out the best Kento RO you can find in 2022 here for your home.





Best Kent RO in India

Get familiar with the best top-selling Kent RO water purifier here that offers the best quality water that is safe for drinking.















Kent is one of the leading best RO water purifiers in India, this water purifier comes with multiple filtration process, like RO+UF+TDS control that removes even dissolved impurities such as arsenic, rust, pesticides, and kill bacteria and viruses to make water 100% pure and suitable for drinking.





It is available in a compact design and is best suited for domestic purposes. It comes with 15 liters per hour purification with 8 Liter of water storage capacity. Kent Water Purifier Price: Rs 12,999.





This Kent RO water purifier comes with a multiple water purification process that removes even dissolved impurities. It comes with Alkaline water that helps reduce acidity in water, regulate water Ph levels, boost your immunity, and fortify your health.





It comes with a TDS control system that allows adjustment of the TDS level which retains the natural minerals of the water. It also comes with a UV LED light in the storage tank that keeps purified water bacteria-free and pure. Kent RO Water Purifier Price: Rs 15,249.















This RO purifier comes with multiple purifications by the RO+UV+TDS control process which removes even dissolved impurities such as arsenic, rust, pesticides, and fluorides, and kills bacteria and viruses to make water 100% pure and suitable for drinking.





It comes with zero water wastage technology which re-circulates the rejected water to the overhead tank using its existing booster pump and it is one of the best water purifiers in India. Kent Water Purifier Price: Rs 16,990.















This Kent RO purifier is available in a stylish design with multiple purification processes and also comes with zero water wastage technology that re-circulates the rejected water with the help of another overhead pump. It also comes with a transparent and detachable storage tank for hassle-free cleaning and hygienic consumption.





The inbuilt TDS controller retains all the natural minerals of the water which makes it one of the best RO water purifiers in 2022. Kent Water Purifier Price: Rs 17,200.















This Kent RO water purifier is best suited for tap water and municipal water supply. It is available in a wall-mounted design that is best suited for domestic use. It completely filters out the dead bacteria, viruses, and cysts making water drinkable. Kent RO Water Purifier Price: Rs 7,488.







