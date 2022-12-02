Water Heaters And Room Heaters For The Winter Season: Warm And Cozy All Along

Water Heaters And Room Heaters. Winter season is here and there cannot be a perfect time to start purchasing the best room heaters and geysers for your home. In layman's terms, water heaters or geysers provide you with warm water that you can use during the chilly winter mornings to take bath and do other tasks. On the other hand, room heaters are known to keep the temperature of your room apt while the exterior cold winds still persist.





Needless to say, both water heaters and room heaters are quintessential appliances to have in your home during the winter season. This is so because winter is the season of happiness, holidays, raised productivity (in work), and whatnot. This means you cannot simply fall sick or just stay in a blanket due to the cold weather. Hence, we have handpicked some of the best water heaters and room heaters you can purchase online in India:





Water Heaters And Room Heaters For The Winter Season





Check out some of the most popular water heaters and room heaters you can get online. Happy Shopping!









Spend this winter season with this 25-liter water heater from AO Smith that has an impressive energy rating of 5 stars.





The offered AO Smith water heater comes in the 44.4 x 44.4 x 38.3 cm dimension and is appreciated for its 2x corrosion resistance. In addition to this, the offered water heater comes with a durable anode rod and is made using top-notch ABS material. Other features include a temperature control knob, superior heating, and a durable tank. AO Smith water heater price: Rs 11,299.







Crompton, being a reliable brand, comes up with this durable water heater that has an advanced level-3 safety rating.





This Crompton water heater comes with an ISI-marked nickel-coated special element and is available with a capillary thermostat. Along with this, the offered 25-liter water heater has a maximum operating pressure of 8 bars and is available in the 36 x 37.5 x 54.2 cm dimension. Crompton water heater price: Rs 7,249.





Another awesome water heater from Crompton has a capacity of 25 liters and is ideal for the winter season.





Typically, winter is the season of extremely cold water throughout the day and so getting this Crompton water heater will ensure that hot water is safely ready for you to take bath. Available in stylish white & black colors, this Crompton geyser comes with 3-level safety and is versed with a magnesium anode, which ensures rust resistance. Crompton geyser price: Rs 9,790.





When it comes to selecting the best roo, heater for the winter season, nothing matches the efficiency and effectiveness of Morphy Richards.





This room heater comes with 24 Watts 9 fin oil-filled radiator, which ensures noiseless operation. In addition to this, the offered Morphy Richards room heater has a 4 Watt PTC fan heater and is versed with castor wheels for easy maneuvering. Morphy Richards room heater price: Rs 8,958.





Havells, being a prominent brand, offers this amazing room heater that comes with an adjustable thermostat.





You can easily place this room heater vertically and horizontally without any hassle. Along with this, the offered room heater has 2 heat settings and comes with a handle grip, which ensures its portability. This Havells room heater comes in the 33.6 x 16.6 x 40.5 cm dimension and weighs around 2.89 kg. Havells room heater price: Rs 2,199.





Explore this Bajaj room heater that is manufactured using A-Okay steel and is perfect for usage in small rooms. The offered room heater comes with a SS reflector and tilting legs for enhanced portability.





In addition to this, the offered room heater is available in the 39 x 21.5 x 28 cm dimension and weighs around 2.75 kg. This room heater is appreciated for its neat & clean operation. Bajaj room heater price: Rs 1,359.



