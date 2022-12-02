Water Heater Under 10000: Efficient Geysers With Strong Build Quality Under Budget

Water Heater Under 10000: Looking for a water heater at a budgeted price? Get familiar with the best water heaters under 10000 from top brands like Crompton, Havells, Bajaj, and more.

By Sumit Bansal
Fri, 02 Dec 2022 10:35 AM IST
Water Heater Under 10000 | Image Source: Jagran

Water Heater Under 10000: A hot shower can help to release all of your stress and it is also good for metabolism. It helps to increase the overall blood flow. As winter is here, water is a must-have appliance for every home. This water heater comes with advanced technology and safety features that offer to greet heated water and safety on overheating, and more.  


Get familiar with the best water heaters under 10000 here that come from top brands like Bajaj, Havells, Crompton, and more.  Select on the basis of capacity and price range. 


Water Heater Under 10000 in India

Here is the list of water heaters under 10000 which is best for home use. Select on the basis of capacity and price range. 



Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L Water Heater

Bajaj is one of the leading electronics brands in India, this Bajaj water heater comes with a copper heating element that has a longer life as compared to others and has 25 L of the storage tank which is best suited for medium to large-sized families.  


water heater

The Bajaj heater is suitable for 8 bar pressure which is good for high-rise buildings and is one of the best water heaters under 10000. Bajaj Water Heater Price: Rs 6,899



Crompton Amica 15-L Storage Water Heater

15 Litre water heater comes with 3 levels of safety, a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-off,  and multi-functional value to offer higher safety. It comes with a specially designed magnesium anode that prevents corrosion due to hard water quality. 

water heater


This Crompton water heater comes with ISI marked nickel coated special heating component for longer life which makes it one of the best water heaters in India.  Crompton Water Heater Price: Rs 6,999



V-Guard Victo 25 Litre Water Heater 

This V-Guard water heater is best suited for medium to large-sized families and it comes with a single-wield line tank that reduces the leakage issue by 66%  making it more robust and the best water heater in India. 


water heater

It is suitable for high-rise buildings with up to 35 floors and also suitable for hard water conditions.  The dual heating protection helps to maintain the water temperature at the desired levels. V Guard Water Heater Price: Rs 7,989



Havells Instanio 10 Litre Water Heater

Havells water heater comes with 10 L of water storage capacity which is best suited for bachelors and couples. 


water heater

The multi-functional valve prevents pressure to increase beyond 8 bars and it has been made with ultra-thick super cold-rolled steel plates that provide high resistance to corrosion. It is one of the best Havells water heaters in India. Havells Water Heater Price: Rs 6,799



Crompton Solarium Qube 15-L Water Heater

Here is another water heater from Crompton that comes with 15 L of capacity which is best suited for couples and small families.


water heater

 It comes with 3 safety levels with a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-off, and multi-functional valve to provide higher safety. It has ISI marked nickel coated special element to provide resistance against corrosion and scale formation which makes it one of the best water heaters under 10000.  Crompton Water Heater Price: Rs 8,279


