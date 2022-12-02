Water Heater Under 10000: Efficient Geysers With Strong Build Quality Under Budget

Water Heater Under 10000: A hot shower can help to release all of your stress and it is also good for metabolism. It helps to increase the overall blood flow. As winter is here, water is a must-have appliance for every home. This water heater comes with advanced technology and safety features that offer to greet heated water and safety on overheating, and more.





Get familiar with the best water heaters under 10000 here that come from top brands like Bajaj, Havells, Crompton, and more. Select on the basis of capacity and price range.





Water Heater Under 10000 in India

Here is the list of water heaters under 10000 which is best for home use. Select on the basis of capacity and price range.







Bajaj is one of the leading electronics brands in India, this Bajaj water heater comes with a copper heating element that has a longer life as compared to others and has 25 L of the storage tank which is best suited for medium to large-sized families.





The Bajaj heater is suitable for 8 bar pressure which is good for high-rise buildings and is one of the best water heaters under 10000. Bajaj Water Heater Price: Rs 6,899.







15 Litre water heater comes with 3 levels of safety, a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-off, and multi-functional value to offer higher safety. It comes with a specially designed magnesium anode that prevents corrosion due to hard water quality.





This Crompton water heater comes with ISI marked nickel coated special heating component for longer life which makes it one of the best water heaters in India. Crompton Water Heater Price: Rs 6,999.







This V-Guard water heater is best suited for medium to large-sized families and it comes with a single-wield line tank that reduces the leakage issue by 66% making it more robust and the best water heater in India.





It is suitable for high-rise buildings with up to 35 floors and also suitable for hard water conditions. The dual heating protection helps to maintain the water temperature at the desired levels. V Guard Water Heater Price: Rs 7,989.







Havells water heater comes with 10 L of water storage capacity which is best suited for bachelors and couples.





The multi-functional valve prevents pressure to increase beyond 8 bars and it has been made with ultra-thick super cold-rolled steel plates that provide high resistance to corrosion. It is one of the best Havells water heaters in India. Havells Water Heater Price: Rs 6,799.







Here is another water heater from Crompton that comes with 15 L of capacity which is best suited for couples and small families.





It comes with 3 safety levels with a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-off, and multi-functional valve to provide higher safety. It has ISI marked nickel coated special element to provide resistance against corrosion and scale formation which makes it one of the best water heaters under 10000. Crompton Water Heater Price: Rs 8,279.





