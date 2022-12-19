Water Geyser Price in India: Perfect Water Heaters For Home Use

By Sumit Bansal
Mon, 19 Dec 2022 06:03 PM IST
Water Geyser | Image Source: Jagran

Water Geyser: Winter is already here and it is necessary to have a water heater at home that helps to take a relaxing bath and is also essential for other household work. The geyser is loaded with the best quality heating element that is known for its long lifespan and offers faster heating as compared to previous technology-based water heaters. 


If you are looking for a geyser, then here are the top options that you need to check that come from trusted brands like Bajaj, Crompton, AO, Smith, and more. These are the best in industries and all of their components are made with ISI-marked best-quality components. 


Water Geyser Price in India

Here is the list of water geysers that you need to check as the winters are here. Select the best one of all. 

Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L Metal Body Geyser

 Rs. 6,299

Crompton Arno Neo 15-L Storage Water Geyser

 Rs. 6,499

AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-025 Storage 25 Litre Geyser

 Rs. 11,299

Crompton Solarium Qube 25-L Storage Geyser

 Rs. 9,750

ACTIVA Instant 3 LTR 3 KVA SPECIAL Geyser

 Rs. 1,899

 

Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L Metal Body Geyser

Bajaj is one of the leading geyser brands in India that comes with different storage capacities. This 25 L geyser comes with copper elements with effective and longer life. It is best suited for medium to large-sized families and comes with a unique weld-free joint in the outer metal body.

water geyser

It is suitable for high-rise buildings and the swirl flow technology gives 20% more hot water as compared to others. It also comes with a child lock. Bajaj Geyser Price: Rs 6,299



Crompton Arno Neo 15-L Storage Water Geyser

This Crompton water heater comes with 3 Levels of safety with a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-off, and multi-functional valve to provide higher safety and better heating. All of its components are made with ISI marks which is best suited for home use. 

geyser

It comes with a specially designed magnesium anode that prevents corrosion due to hard water quality which makes it one of the best Crompton geysers in India. Crompton Geyser Price: Rs 6,499



AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-025 Storage 25 Litre Geyser

AO Smith is one of the trusted names when you are looking for a water heater. This Geyser comes with a long-lasting Anode rod and has 2X more lifespan as compared to a normal magnesium rod. 

geyser


It has a glass-coated heating element to prevent scale formation and extend the life of the heating element which makes it one of the best geysers in India. AO Smith Geyser Price: Rs 11,299



Crompton Solarium Qube 25-L Storage Geyser

Here is another Crompton water heater that comes with 25 L of capacity which is best suited for medium to large-sized families.  It is loaded with 3-level safety, capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-off,  and multi-functional valve to provide higher safety. 

geyser

It has a specially designed magnesium anode that prevents corrosion due to hard water conditions. Crompton Geyser Price: Rs 9,750



ACTIVA Instant 3 LTR 3 KVA SPECIAL Geyser

It is an instant geyser that comes with 3 L of capacity and has a high-quality thermostat to prevent overheating. It has a heavy-duty element for extra heating and better durability that comes with a special anti-rust coating on the tank of the geyser. 

geyser

It is a perfect instant water geyser that is best suited for housework like kitchen work and more. ACTIVA Geyser Price: Rs 1,899


