Geysers Under 15000: Say Goodbye To Winter Morning Scare Of Bathing

Best Geysers Under 15000 in India

If you are looking for a water heater under a budgeted price, then check out the best geysers under 15000 here.













This water heater comes with 25 Liter of capacity which is best suited for large families. The inner tank material is made of mild steel with a glass-lined coating and has multiple safety systems against dry heating, overheating, and overpressure.





This Bajaj geyser is suitable for high-rise buildings as it has an 8 bar pressure and it also comes with titanium armor technology to prevent the geyser from corrosion which makes it one of the best water heaters in India. Bajaj Geyser Price: Rs 8,990.















This Crompton water heater comes with 3 levels of safety, capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut, and multi-functional valve to provide higher safety. This 25 L storage water geyser is designed with a magnesium anode which prevents corrosion that happens due to hard water conditions.





All of the components of this water heater are made up of ISI-marked products that are completely safe for use. Crompton Geyser Price: Rs 9,890.





This Havells geyser comes with an adjustable knob for temperature settings between 25 to 75 degrees and has a multi-function safety valve that protects the tank from corrosion. This water heater comes with a stainless steel pipe which is suitable for hot and cold purposes.





It comes with Whirl Flow technology that avoids contact between cold and hot water and flows faster with heating and optimized energy saving. The tank of this water heater is made with super cold rolled plates that make it more durable. Havells Geyser Price: Rs 8,699.















This V-Guard water heater comes with a single weld line tank design that helps to prevent 66% of leakage and makes it a more robust water heater. It is best suited for high rises buildings at 8 bar pressure and is also comfortable for hard water conditions.





This V-Guard water heater has an advanced thermostat that comes with an auto cut-off mechanism that helps in maintaining the water temperature at desired levels. V-Guard Geyser Price: Rs 6,799.















Candes geyser comes with 25 Liter of storage which is best suited for medium to large size families. It is also available in different capacities so that you can choose as per your requirement. It has been manufactured with quality components that are ISI-marked and available at an affordable price range. Candes Geyser Price: Rs 4,299.





