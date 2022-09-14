Geysers Under 10000: Enjoy Hot Showers in Chilly Winters

Geysers Under 10000: the best Geysers are one of the much-needed appliances in every household and they are especially useful when it's chilly winter and all you need is to take a bath. When buying a water heater it is necessary to check some of these features like its power consumption, capacity, and the time is taken to heat up the water temperature and all under a budgeted price range.





Check out our top picks of Geysers under 10000 here from top brands like Crompton, V-Guard, AO Smith, and more. All of these mentioned water heaters are best for high-rise builds and are durable.





Here are some of the best water heaters that you should check and buy as per your need. Select the best one with all the latest features.













This water heater comes with ISI marked nickel collated special elements to provide resistance against scale formation. As it is a 5-star rated product, it helps to reduce your electricity bills and it comes with a 1200 gm superior heating element for faster heating.





The Crompton water heater comes with 3 levels of advanced security for protection against electric shock and auto-off function. It is loaded with a smart design with a standby cut off and it performs efficiently without compromising the quality. One of the best water heaters under 10000. Crompton Geyser Price: Rs 6,699.















V-Guard water heater comes with 15 liters of capacity which is quite best for small families and it is an anti-corrosive product that is also suitable for hard water. Its extra thick PUF insulation maximizes heat retention and ensures that the water inside the tank remains heated for longer durations. Its ability to withstand pressure is up to 8 bars which is quite good for high-rise buildings.





The tank of this water heater is single weld which reduces the leakage issue by 66% and makes it more robust. V-Guard Geyser Price: Rs 6,799.















It is one of the best electric heaters for water, AO Smith geyser comes with a glass-coated heating element to prevent scale formation and extend the life of the heating element. As it is a 5-star rating product, it helps to save extra energy that reduces your bills.





It is loaded with double protection with a thermal cut-out and a multi-function safety valve. It comes with a Blue diamond glass-lined tank for 2x corrosion protection. It provides uniform and continuous heating even in hard water conditions. AO Smith Geyser Price: Rs 7,349.















Bajaj is one of the leading electronics brands in India, this water heater comes with 15 liters of capacity which is quite good for couples and small families. It is loaded with a special inner tank coating for preventing the geyser from rusting, resulting in a longer tank life.





As this 15 liter geyser can withstand pressure up to 8 bars, it is suitable for high-rise buildings and it is also loaded with child safety features to stop any accidental hazards. Bajaj Geyser Price: Rs 6,099.





