Geysers Price List in India: Advanced Funtionalities With Superior Heating

Geysers Price List in India: India is known for its climate, and the water heater now becomes one of the essential parts of every home. The market has a wide range of water heaters like instant water heaters, storage water heaters, gas water heaters, and more.





If you are planning to buy a geyser, then here are the top picks that you need to check first which are affordable and suitable for every sized family. These water heaters are available from top brands like Havells, Bajaj, Crompton, V-Guard, and more. Their products have been trusted for many years. Select the best suited for your family and as per your budget.





Geysers Price List in India 2022

Here is the list of best water heaters in India, geysers are the must-have appliances for every home, especially in winter.













Bajaj is one of the leading electronics brands in India, this Bajaj water heater comes with a copper element that offers longer life and has 25 L of storage capacity which is best suited for large sized families.





It is loaded with 8 bar pressure, which is best suited for high-rise buildings, and the swirl flow technology gives 20% more hot water as compared to others. It has a special inner tank coating that prevents it from corrosion and makes it one of the best water heaters on the list. Bajaj Geyser Price: Rs 7,299.







This Crompton water heater comes with a 1200 Gm powerful heating element for faster heating as it is a 5 stars-rated product, and it consumes less electricity. This Crompton Solarium Qube comes with a rust-free body and the square-shaped body offers toughness and high heat resistance.





It is suitable for high rises buildings and has a temperature control knob to adjust the heat as per our requirements. Crompton Geyser Price: Rs 9,599.

















Havells is one of the leading water heater brands that have a wide range of options available in the market. This water heater comes with a stainless steel inner tank with 304 grade and all of its parts are ISI marked which is safe for use.





The outer body of this geyser is made with rust and shockproof ABS plastic for a longer life and it is suitable for high-rise buildings which makes it one of the best geysers in India. Havells Geyser Price: Rs 3,630.















This Racold water heater is specially designed with a titanium steel tank with titanium enamel coating and heating element which helps to resist pressure and water impurities. It comes with smart bath logic that helps to save 30% of electricity as compared to others.





It comes with three levels of safety against high temperature, an adjustable thermostat, and auto cut-off. Racold Geyser Price: Rs 8,899.















This V-Guard geyser comes with a superior 800 heating element and has extra thick PUF insulation to maximize heat retention and ensure the water in the tank remains heated for a longer duration. This water heater is best suited for couples and small families. V-Guard Geyser Price: Rs 6,799.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.