Gas Geysers: Popular And Safe Water Heaters For Low Maintenance And Steady Heating

Gas Geysers: Winters always come up with beautiful weather and incredible vibes, however, one aspect of this cold weather is not as gorgeous as others and that’s cold water. This is why everyone looks for water heaters or geysers for their home. However, due to plenty of options available in the market, the search can become quite rigorous and stringent. The constant concerns of safety, the consistent trouble with electricity bills, and whatnot.





All these issues and scares can be put away by getting a gas geyser for home. Generally speaking, gas geysers are known for their benefits like steady heating, no requirement of electricity for operation, and extremely low maintenance. Also, these gas water heaters are simple to install and is ideal for large families. Another strict recommendation is that these gas geysers should be installed outside the bathroom. So, if you are looking for the best gas geysers, take a look at some of the popular ones available online in India:





Best Gas Geysers In India: Reliable Choices













If we are talking about the best geysers, why not start with an impeccable purchase option from Bajaj? Presenting the 6-liter gas water heater that comes in the 56 x 33 x 19 cm dimension and is available in white color. The offered gas geyser gives out the maximum hot water temperature of 85 degrees Celsius, while its outer body is powder coated and is made using rust-resistant steel. Moreover, this Bajaj geyser is appreciated for its advanced combustion technology, which, in turn, ensures superb thermal performance. Bajaj gas geyser price: Rs 5,330.













Explore this stupendous LPG gas geyser from V-Guard that comes in white color and is available in a 6-liter capacity. The offered gas geyser is recommended to be installed in an open space and is mostly bought for its easy installation, user-friendliness, and value for money. In addition to this, the offered water heater comes in the 52.29 x 38.5 x 19.1 cm dimension and weighs around 6.29 kgs. V-Guard gas geyser price: Rs 5,200.













Don’t miss this impeccable gas geyser from ACTIVA that comes in a capacity of 6 liters. Made using top-notch metal, this water heater is ISI-certified and is available in the 56.1 x 35.5 x 19.2 cm dimension. Versed with an extra heavy pure copper burner, this geyser ensures extra durability and high performance. Other features of this water heater are known for its robust construction, reliability, and simple installation. ACTIVA gas geyser price: Rs 3,791.













Hindware, being a prominent brand, comes up with this gas water heater that is ISI-certified and is available in the 55 x 34 x 18 cm dimension. The offered water heater has a 20-minute in-built timer and is highly applauded for its anti-dry burning protection. Along with this, the offered geyser is ISI-certified and is available with brass inlet-outlet connections. People purchase this Hindware gas geyser for its extra protection, compact design, and sleek appearance. Hindware geyser price: Rs 4,325.















Orient Electric offers this incredibly safe and efficient gas water heater that is powered by LPG and is available in white color. The offered gas geyser is available in the 29 x 14 x 49 cm dimension and has a capacity of 5.5 liters. In addition to this, the offered geyser comes with a rust-resistant powder-coated metal body and is versed with a stainless steel burner, which ensures longer shelf life. Orient Electric geyser price: Rs 5,245.





