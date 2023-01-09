Enjoy Excellent Heating Performance From Havells Geysers During This Winter Season

Havells Geysers (January 2023): Cold waves and chilly heaters are here, especially in Northern India, Geyser is one of the must-have home appliances for everyone. The market is loaded with a wide range of options from different brands but if you are looking for the best one, then select the Havells geysers among all. They are known for their high-quality performance along with thermal cut-off for safety reasons.





Havells is one of the most trusted brands for electrical appliances that stands true for the company’s geysers too. Most of their water heaters are designed to meet users' requirements effectively as they come integrated with powerful heating elements.





If you are thinking to upgrading your older geyser or planning to buy new one, then here are the 5 Havells geysers that you can buy during this winter season.





Best Havells Geysers To Buy 2023

Here is the list of best Havells geysers for this winter season. Select the best among all to take the long hot showers as Winter has arrived.





Havells geysers are known for their high performance along with durable lifespan. It is an instant geyser that has been majorly used in Indian kitchens for washing veggies and utensils, along with other work.





It is one of the best geysers in India that comes with a copper-based heating element and the outer body is made with rust and shockproof ABS for a better lifespan. Havells Geyser Price: Rs 3,645.





This geyser has been best suited for high-rise buildings and comes with a multi-function valve that prevents pressure from increasing beyond 8 bars. It has been made with ultra-thick super cold-rolled steel plates that provide higher resistance to corrosion resulting in longer life and making it one of the best Havells geysers in India.

It is also loaded with color changing LED that changes from blue to amber toi indicate the hotness of the water. Havells Geyser Price: Rs 6,990.







Havells Monza 25 Litre geyser is best suited for large-sized families and as the chilly winter is here, enjoy taking long hot showers. This Havells geyser has an adjustable knob to adjust the temperature from 25 to 75 degrees.

It comes with an incoloy glass coated heating element that offers superior heating performance with its excellent resistance to both oxidation and carbon dioxide which makes it one of the best Havells geysers in India. Havells Monza Geyser Price: Rs 8,699.





This 15 Litre Electric Geyser comes with an incoloy glass-coated heating element that offers superior heating performance with its excellent resistance to both oxidation and carbonization at high-temperature settings and resists corrosion.

Its tank comes with an Anode rod with a stainless steel core that is designed to protect the tank from corrosion elements. Havells Geyser Price: Rs 11,499.







It is one of the best Havells geysers that comes with 15 Liter of capacity which is best suited for couples and small families. It has been made with ultra-thick superior steel that provides superior corrosion resistance and is also suitable for high-rise buildings.

It comes with a thick rolled steel tank that is coated with feroglas which ensures high resistance making is durable. Havells Geyser Price: Rs 7,799.





FAQs: Havells Geysers





Which Havells geyser model is best?

Havells is one of the leading water heater brands in India, their water heaters are best for high rise buildings.





Is Havells water geyser good?

The market has a wide range of Havells geysers that are available in different storage capacities along with instant geysers which are best suited for kitchens.





Is havells made in China?

Havells India Limited is an Indian company that deals in a wide range of electrical equipment and geysers are one of them.





