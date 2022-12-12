5 Crompton Geysers Under 12000: Spectacular Choices For Winters

Crompton Geysers Under 12000: When the winters hit, the importance of a water heater is the top priority. You simply cannot survive the spine-chilling winter season without having a top-notch geyser installed at your home. Now when it comes to selecting the best water heater in India, things can become a bit tricky. From capacity to modern features, from price to safety issues, there’s a lot to consider before you pick up the right water heater for yourself. In the same line, Crompton is one name that is quite popular and reliable too with respect to purchases made with people.





So, if you are interested in knowing more about the Crompton geysers, we have handpicked some of the highly sold options that come under the 12000 price range. These Crompton geysers under 12000 come in varied capacities and sizes so that you can make the selection depending on your requirements. Take a look:





Crompton Geysers Under 12000





For all those who are interested in understanding which Crompton geysers are ruling the market and which ones are priced under 12000, the below-listed products will help you a lot. We have shortlisted these Crompton water heaters on the basis of their purchase numbers and customer ratings on Amazon. Explore now:





Purchase this stupendous Crompton geyser that comes in a capacity of 25 liters, making it an ideal choice for families with 3 to 5 members. Available with an impressive energy rating of 5 stars, this Crompton water heater comes in white color and is known for its 3-level safety like thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and multifunctional valve.





Moreover, this 25 liters geyser comes in the 36 x 37.5 x 54.2 cm dimension and weighs around 9.5 kg. Crompton Geyser Price: Rs 7,600.





Crompton, being a renowned name, offers this 15 liter water heater that comes in the 31.5 x 33 x 46.2 cm dimension and is versed with the copper heating element. This Crompton geyser has an energy rating of 5 stars and is highly applauded for its easy installation.





Moreover, this Crompton water heater ensures protection through its 3-level safety i.e. Capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and multifunctional valve. Crompton Geyser Price: Rs 6,199.













Check out this 5 star geyser from Crompton that comes in a stylish white and black color design. The offered geyser comes with an in-built magnesium anode that ensures no rusting takes place owing to hard water.

Moreover, this Crompton water heater has an ISI-marked nickel-coated special element and is available in the ‎46.5 x 39 x 49.5 cm dimension. Other attributes include Nano poly bond technology and a temperature control knob. Crompton Geyser Price: Rs 9,999.





Don’t miss this 25 liter geyser from Crompton that comes with an ISI-marked nickel-coated special element, ensuring resistance against scale formation. The offered Crompton water heater is available in the 35 x 37 x 59.5 cm dimension and weighs around 9.9 kgs.





Befitting for families with 3-5 members, this water heater comes with 3-level safety features such as Capillary Thermostat, automatic cut-out, and a multifunctional valve. Crompton Geyser Price: Rs 7,830.





Get this 15 liter water heater from Crompton that comes in a white/black color and is known for its energy efficiency. Appreciated for its reliable 5 star rating, this Crompton geyser comes with a temperature control knob and is versed with the Nano Polybond Technology.





Moreover, this Crompton water heater has a rust-proof square body and is versed with a powerful heating element to ensure safe & quick heating within a few minutes. Crompton Geyser Price: Rs 8,249.











Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.