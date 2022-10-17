Best Water Heaters Price List in India: Enjoy Taking Long And Hot Showers All Year Long

Best Water Heater Price List in India: We understand the importance of a good hot shower. Be its harsh weather, work pressure, or sore muscles, a good hot bath can helps you survive all of them and more. As winter is coming, it is necessary to have a good quality water heater in your home the market is full of options and it is not easy to choose the best water heater among all.





Here we share the top picks of water heaters that are known for their long life, better heating, and auto cut-off in case of overheating. These all geysers belong to leading brands in India and are available at an affordable price range. Select on the basis of your budget and your need from the best water heater price list in India.





Best Water Heater in India

Get familiar with the top-notch picks of water heaters that that available at an affordable price range.













Bajaj is one of the leading electronics brands in India and this water heater comes with 15 Litre of capacity which is quite enough for a couple and a small family. It comes with swirl flow technology for longer tank life and has unique welding joints for rust resistance.





It comes with 8 bar pressure withstanding which is quite good for high-rise buildings. This water heater is made with metal, copper, and stainless steel which makes it one of the best geysers in India. Bajaj Water Heater Price: Rs 7,099.



















This Crompton water heater comes with a specially designed magnesium anode that prevents corrosion that occurs due to hard water quality. It comes with an ISI-marked nickel-coated element to provide resistance against scale formation.





It is a 5-star rated product that also consumes less electricity and is loaded with 3 levels of advanced safety. It has a 1200 gm superior heating element that achieves a 45-degree temperature in just 10 minutes. Crompton Water Heater Price: Rs 6,399.





Read More: 25 Liter Geysers price in India.















This V-Guard water heater comes with an advanced vitreous enamel coating that protects the inner tanks and a superior Incoloy 800 heating element ensuring sustained performance for a longer period.





It is a single-wield high-grade mild steel tank that reduces 66% of leakage issues. It is loaded with an advanced thermostat and thermal cut-out mechanism in case of overheating which makes it one of the best water heaters in India. V-Guard Water Heater Price: Rs 6,199.















Lifelong is one of the famous electronics brands in India that comes with a durable rust-free body and it is a 5-star rated product that helps to reduce the bill's load. Safety is assured if the water temperature exceeds the highest pre-set levels it will automatically cut off.





This water heater can withstand pressure up to 8 bar hence it is quite suitable for high-rise buildings. Lifelong Water Heater Price: Rs 1,899.















This AO Smith water heater comes with 15 Litre of capacity which is quite enough for couples and small families. It comes with blue diamond glass that protects the tank from corrosion and the glass-coated heating element prevents scale formation and extended the life of the heating element.





It is loaded with double protection with thermal cut-out and multi-function safety value and it is also insulated with PUF for superior heating retention. AO Smith Water Heater Price: Rs 6,899.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.