8 Best Water Heaters In India 2022: Safe, Reliable, And Popular Choices To Make Your Winters Simple

Best Water Heaters In India 2022: When it comes to selecting the perfect water heater for your home, various parameters like temperature settings, user-friendliness, robustness, safety, and power consumption are considered. Installing a non-ideal water heater would lead to repetitive maintenance visits, high electricity bills, and in the worst of cases, a minor or major accident due to overheating, short circuits, or some other issues.





So, what’s better and more recommended is to go through a well-curated and hand-picked list of the best water heaters like ours. We have jotted down some of the most popular and reliable water heaters online that could make your life easier and more comfortable. Take a look:





Best Water Heaters In India 2022: Top Picks For Harsh Winters











Explore this high-performance water heater from AO Smith that comes with an energy rating of 5 stars and is available in the 37.3 x 37.3 x 27.7 cm dimension. The offered water heater has a capacity of 10 liters and is appreciated for its glass-coated heating element that avoids scale formation and also increases the life of the heating element. AO Smith water heater price: Rs 8,699.









Check out this stupendous water heater from Crompton that comes with 3-level safety namely a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out & multi-functional valve. The offered Crompton water heater is ISI-protected and is available in the 40 x 39 x 42 cm dimension. Moreover, this water heater has a smart shield feature owing to its sacriﬁcial magnesium anode rod with a stainless steel core. Crompton water heater price: Rs 8,500.









Explore this fantastic and safe-to-use water heater from Bajaj that comes in white/brown color. The offered water heater is available in the 44.5 x 43 x 37 cm dimension and is manufactured using A-Okay acrylonitrile butadiene styrene. Moreover, this Bajaj water heater is ideal for 8 bar pressure and is appreciated for its swirl flow technology. Bajaj water heater price: Rs 8,999.













Buy this 25-liter water heater from AO Smith that comes in the 44.4 x 44.4 x 38.3 cm dimension. The offered water heater is designed using top-notch plastic and is versed with a durable anode rod that operates perfectly in hard water conditioners. Along with this, the offered water heater is appreciated for its durable tank, superior heating, a temperature control knob, and reliable performance. AO Smith water heater price: Rs 10,399.













Explore this awesome mini water heater with a capacity of 3 liters that is ideal for your kitchen chores. The offered water heater is available in the 37 x 21.7 x 18.5 cm dimension and is appreciated for its thermoplastic outer body. Available with a neon indicator, this water heater comes in the 37 x 21.7 x 18.5 cm dimension. Lifelong water heater price: Rs 1,899.











AO Smith comes up with this 15-liter water heater that comes with an energy rating of 5 stars and is available in the 33.8 x 33.8 x 44 cm dimension. The offered 15-liter water heater has a glass-coating element to avoid any scale formation. Moreover, this water heater has double protection with a thermal cut-out and multi-function safety valve. AO Smith water heater price: Rs 6,899.













Bajaj, being a prominent brand, offers this top-notch water heater that has a capacity of 15 liters. Available in the 33.5 x 31.5 x 46.1 cm dimension, this water heater is befitting for 8 bar pressure and has a copper element, which ensures longevity. Along with this, the offered water heater is known for its titanium armor technology, swirl flow technology, and child safety mode. Bajaj water heater price: Rs 5,699.











Check out this spectacular water heater from Havells that comes with a shock-safe plug and is available in the 44.5 x 44 x 43 cm dimension. The offered water heater is appreciated for its FeroglasTM Technology and heavy-duty anode. In addition to this, the offered water heater operates with whirl flow technology and is versed with temperature-sensitive LED indicators. Havells water heater price: Rs 11,499.











Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.