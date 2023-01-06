5 Best Immersion Rods To Buy in 2023: Powerful Choices For Rapid Water Heating

Best Immersion Rods: Do you want to be real quick while heating up the water or looking for a portable device that is plugged into any room, Immersion rods are the perfect option that you can opt for. These immersion roads are portable and can be carried to various places as a requirement, including during the holidays.





These rods are very handy designs and consume less power which makes them the perfect choice for bachelors, couples, and small families as compared to water heaters. To help you clear the clutter from the various products available in the market.





Here are the 5 best immersion rods in India for quick water heating and fulfilling all of your needs during this winter season.





Best Immersion Rods For This Winter

Here is the list of water heating rods that are suitable for home use and perfect for bachelors, couples, and small families.





Rico Immersion rod is one of the top-selling products in this category which comes with a super fast heating copper element with nickel plating for efficient performance and long-lasting life. It is best suited for couples and small families.

It is completely shock-free and an excellent option for the best water geysers for small families. It is portable, affordable, and durable which makes it one of the best immersion rods in India. Rico Immersion Rod Price: Rs 898.







Get this Bajaj immersion rod water heater during this chilly winter that has a nickel-plated heating element for a longer and better-performing lifespan. It comes with ISI-marked components that are completely shock resistant and is one of the leading and top-selling water heating rods.





It is best suited for small families and couples during the winter months and it is also available in different sizes and designs that you can buy online from Amazon. Bajaj Immersion Rod Price: Rs 459.





It is a completely shock-proof plastic top Usha Immersion rod that comes with a copper tube element for fast heating which is best suited to couples and small families. It is one of the must-have appliances if you are looking for an alternative for geysers, especially during the chilly winter.





It is a safe and reliable immersion heater for water that comes with a 1.5 M power cord which makes it one of the best Immersion rods in India. Usha Immersion Rod Price: Rs 579.







This Crompton immersion rod is made with Anti-corrosion material and is one of the useful items for every household if you are looking for an affordable and portable option for heating water at home.

The handle of this water heating rod has the demarcation for the minimum to maximum water level and it takes around 8-10 minutes to heat up a full bucket of water. Crompton Immersion Rod Price: Rs 605.







Havells is one of the trusted brands in the Indian market if you are looking for water heating options. This Havells Immersion rod comes with a heating indicator and ISI-marked product for better safety. It is available in an elegant and sturdy bucket hook which makes it one of the best immersion rods in India.

It comes with an efficient heating element nickel plating for corrosion resistance and a complete solution for water heating at an affordable price. Havells Immersion Rod Price: Rs 749.





