Best AO Smith Geysers in India: Must Have Water Heaters For Hot Showers During This Winter

Best AO Smith Geysers: Geyser is one of the must-have home appliances for every household and especially during the chilly winters. The market is loaded with a wide range of options from top brands like Bajaj, Havells, AO Smith, and more. The modern geysers are loaded with a wide range of features along with 5-star rated products to consume less energy along with auto thermal cut-off.





AO Smith is one of the leading water heater brands in India, if you are looking for the same, then it is necessary to decide whether you are looking for an instant one or a storage one. Here are the all-time AO Smith Geysers in India that you can buy online from Amazon. Enjoy this chilly winter at home by taking long hot showers.





Best AO Smith Geysers in India

Here are the top AO Smith Geysers that are best suited for every home. Select as per the capacity and design.





It is one of the best-selling geysers in India that comes with 25 L of capacity which is best suited for medium to large-sized families. It comes with a long-lasting Anode rod and a customized alloy that works even in hard water conditions that make it one of the best geysers in India.

The inner tank comes with a Diamond glass lined tank that comes with corrosion resistance and the outer body has been made with ABS plastic. AO Smith Geyser Price: Rs 11,299.







It is one of the best Instant water heaters that come with 3 L of capacity and it comes with 8 bar pressure which is best suited for high-rise buildings. It is stylish and available in a compact design that has a glass-coated incoloy heating element for faster heating.





It has an ISI-marked power cord that comes with a thermostat for enhanced safety while overheating. AO Smith Geyser Price: Rs 3,149.







It is a 25 L water heater that comes with a glass-coated heating element to prevent scale formation and extend the life of the heating element to offer unmatched performance. It is a 5 stars rated product that consumes less energy as compared to others and is one of the best geysers in India.





The glass-coated incoloy heating element offers superior heating which makes it one of the best AO Smith geysers in India. It is best suited for small to medium-sized families. AO Smith Geyser Price: Rs 6,999.







It is a 6 L water heater that comes with 8 bar pressure which is best suited for high-rise buildings. It has a glass-coated heating element that prevents scale formation and is one of the best for taking long hot showers during these chilly winters.





Its blue diamond glass is corrosion resistant which makes it more durable and its express heat gives 33% faster heating as compared to others. AO Smith Geyser Price: Rs 7,249.







