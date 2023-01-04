Best 15 Litre Geysers For Home Use: Ensure Optimum Performance For Winter Season

Best 15 Litre Geysers: The winter is at its peak and it is necessary to have a geyser at home for taking hot showers and doing kitchen work with a bit of ease. The market is loaded with a wide range of geysers from different brands that come with auto-off, are energy efficient, and are available at very attractive designs and pricing.





If you are looking for a water heater for your small family, then a 15 Litre geyser is the perfect option to opt for. It can be used for a long time with a recommended temperature range of around 45 degrees Celsius and is one of the perfect products for high-quality performance.





These geysers tanks are made with incredibly thick, cold-rolled steel that is meant to last long. Check out the best 15 Litre geysers for a home here that is perfect for buying in 2023.





Read More: Water Geyser Price List in India.







Best 15 Litre Geysers in India

Here are the best 15 Litre geysers that you can buy for your home during this chilly winter for long hot showers.





It is one of the best geysers that comes with copper heating elements with an efficient lifespan and it is suitable for high-rise buildings that come with 8 bar pressure. It is a perfect water heater for couples and small families and the Swirl flow technology gives 20% more hot water as compared to others.

Check Here

This Bajaj 15 Litre Geyser comes with a special inner tank coating that prevents corrosion and rusting for a better longer lifespan which makes it one of the best Bajaj geysers in India. Bajaj Geyser Price: Rs. 5,499.







AO Smith is one of the reputed water heater brands in the Indian market, this 15 Litre geyser comes with a glass-coated heating element that ensures uniform heating and maximum availability of hot water. It also comes with a smart mode for auto shut-off or on and is also suitable for hard water conditions.

Check Here

It is one of the best geysers that comes with 8 bar pressure which is suitable for high-rise buildings and the blue diamond glass-lined tank protects it from corrosion. AO Smith Geyser Price: Rs. 14,399.







Crompton geysers are one of the trusted names in the Indian market, this 15 Litre geyser comes with 3 levels safety capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-off, and multi-functional valve to provide higher safety. It is one of the best geysers that comes with copper heating elements for a better lifespan.

Check Here

All of its components are ISI-marked and it has been designed with a special magnesium anode which prevents corrosion that occurs due to hard water conditions. Crompton Geyser Price: Rs 6,199.







Venus is one of the famous water heater brands in India that comes with 8 bar pressure which is best for high-rise buildings and also works efficiently in hard water conditions. This 15 Litre geyser body is covered with powder-coated MS which offers a better lifespan as compared to others.

Check Here

The water tank has been made with European technology that protects the tank from being rusted and from corrosion. Venus Geyser Price: Rs 6,432.







This 15 Litre Geyser from V-Guard is a 5 stars rated product that consume less energy and also comes with extra thick PUF insulation that ensures the water inside the tank remains heated for a longer duration.

Check Here

It is one of the best geysers in India for couples to small-sized families also in hard water conditions. It is a single weld tank which reduces the leakage by 66% and makes it more robust. V-Guard Geyser Price: Rs 6,499.





Explore more Best 15 Litre Geysers on Amazon here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.