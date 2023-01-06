Best 10 Litre Geyser To Buy This Winter Season: Water Heaters With Longevity And Durability

10 Litre Geyser 2023: Winter is at its peak and you need hot water for taking a shower every day, geysers have become one of the must-have home appliances for every home. Check out the 10 Litre Geysers to buy this winter season

By Sumit Bansal
Fri, 06 Jan 2023 03:43 PM IST
Minute Read
Best 10 Litre Geyser To Buy This Winter Season: Water Heaters With Longevity And Durability
10 Litre Geyser 2023 | Image Source: Jagran

10 Litre Geyser: The winter season is at its peak, especially in the Northern area, everyone has to get ready for taking a bath which is why Geysers are one of the must-have home appliances for every home. Geysers make it simple and quick to warm the water and they are available in different storage capacity in the market that also comes from different brands. 


A 10 Litre geyser is best suited for couples and small families that also consumes less energy, and offers optimum heating.  They are available in an attractive design that can fulfil all of your family's needs. Here are the 5 best 10 Litre geysers to buy in 2023 that are best for your home during this chilly winter. 

Read More:  Water Heater Under 10000

10 Litre Geysers in India 

Here is the list of the best 10 Litre geysers that you should buy during this cold weather. Select from the reputed brands available online on Amazon.  

10 Litre Geysers Price in India

Bajaj New Shakti Neo 10L Vertical Storage Water Heater

 Rs. 4,999

Havells Instanio 10 Litre Storage Water Geyser

 Rs. 6,990

Crompton Arno Neo 10-L Storage Geyser 

 Rs. 5,899

V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 10 Litre Storage Geyser

 Rs. 6,099

Candes 10 Litre Perfecto Instant Storage Geyser

 Rs. 3,149


Bajaj New Shakti Neo 10L Vertical Storage Geyser

This Bajaj geyser comes with a copper element for a longer lifespan and it is suitable for high-rise buildings as it comes with 8 bar pressure. It is loaded with a titanium glass-lined enamel-coated mild steel tank for a better life. 

geyser

Check Here

This 10 Litre geyser is best suited for couples and small families that also works on swirl flow technology that gives 20% more hot water. Bajaj Geyser Price: Rs 4,999



Havells Instanio 10 Litre Storage Water Geyser

Havells is one of the reputed brands in the Indian market which is suitable for high-rise building and comes with multi-function valves that prevents pressure to increase beyond 8 bars. It has been made with ultra-thick super cold-rolled steel plates that provide higher resistance to corrosion resulting in a longer life than standard inner tank designs. 

geyser


Check Here

It is one of the best geysers in India that comes with 10 Litre that comes with a heavy-duty anode rod that has been designed to protect the tank from corrosion elements. Havells Geyser Price: Rs 6,990



Crompton Arno Neo 10-L Storage Geyser 

This Crompton geyser comes with 3 levels of safety capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-off,  and multi-functional valve to provide higher safety. This 10 Litre geyser is best suited for couples and small families. 

geyser

Check Here

This Crompton geyser has been fitted with a specially designed magnesium anode which prevents the corrosion that happens due to hard water. All of its components are ISI marked and safe for home use, especially during the winter. Crompton Geyser Price: Rs 5,899



V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 10 Litre Storage Geyser

It is one of the best geyser brands in India that comes with an Anti-corrosive body which is best for hard water conditions, especially for home use. It comes with a single weld line high-grade mild steel tank for a better life and making it one of the best V-Guard geysers in India. 

water heater

Check Here

It is loaded with an advanced thermostat and thermal cut-off mechanism for dual overheat protection and is suitable for high-rise buildings. V-Guard Geyser Price: Rs 6,099



Candes 10 Litre Perfecto Instant Storage Geyser

Candes 10 Litre geyser is a 5-star rated product that reduces overall energy consumption and comes with advanced heat-resistant technology with thermal insulation for maximum comfort and savings.

water heater

Check Here 

It is one of the best water heaters in India that is available at an affordable price that comes with 15 quality checks.  Candes Geyser Price: Rs 3,149


Explore more best 10 Litre geysers on Amazon here.


Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon. 

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.