5 Star Geysers That Offer Great Performance And Consume Minimum Energy

5 star geysers: Geysers, which are also known as water heaters have become much-needed appliances for every household. They are especially useful when the temperature is low and you need to take a bath. If you are looking to buy a geyser, then it is important to check features like power consumption, capacity, time taken for heating up water, and more.





We should prefer you to choose the 5 star rating product as they help you to lower your electricity bill and definitely serve you better than 3 stars or 2-star rating products. Here we are sharing the 5 star Geyser that offers great performance and consumes minimum energy. Select the best one.





Crompton Arno Storage Water Heater









This Crompton 25L water heater comes with 3 level safety capillary thermostat, an automatic thermal cut-out with a multi-functional valve to provide higher safety. Its metallic body is powder coated to keep the geyser rust-proof. As it is a 5 star rating product, it ensures high retention and thus reduces your electricity bill.





It is coming with a smart design and standby cut off and it has a 1200 gm superior heating element for fast heating.

Crompton Geyser Price: Rs 6,949.







Havells 25 Liter Monza Storage Water Heater









Havells is one of the leading electronic brands in India and this 25-liter Geyser comes with IP 4 waterproof protection for the long life of the product. It comes with an adjustable knob for temperature settings between 25 degrees C to 75 degrees to get the desired temperature with a multi-function safety valve that protects the tank from internal and external pressure build-up.





The 5 star rating product offers better energy efficiency and helps to save more on your electricity bill.

Havells Geyser Price: Rs 8,199.







AO Smith Vertical Water Heater









This AO Smith water heater comes with blue diamond glass-lined technology in the tank for a better and more durable life. The glass-coated oncology heating element provides superior heating as compared to others.





The 5 star product is insulated with PUF for better heat retention and brings out better energy efficiency. Enjoy the unmatched performance of the AO Smith water heater.

AO Smith Geyser Price: Rs 8,499.







V-Guard 25 Liter Geyser









This V-Guard Geyser comes with a single weld line tank design that reduces tank leakage by 66% and makes it more robust. This water heater is also suitable for high-rise buildings as it has the capability to withstand pressure up to 8 Bars which makes it suitable for pressure pumps.





It has dual overheating protection for maintaining the water temperature at the desired levels. As it is a 5 star rated product, it lowers the energy consumption and lowers your bills.

V-Guard Geyser Price: Rs 7,572.







Bajaj 10 Liter Vertical 5 Star Water Heater









This Bajaj water heater comes with Titanium armor technology that prevents the tank from corrosion and rusting. The Swirl flow technology ensures 20% more hot water and has multiple safety systems for protection against dry heating and overheating.





As it is a 5 star rating product, this water heater is energy efficient and fulfills your daily requirements for hot water.

Bajaj Geyser Price: Rs 8,499.





