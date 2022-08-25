5 Star Geysers That Offer Great Performance And Consume Minimum Energy

5 star geysers: The 5 star devices in electronics items are known for energy efficiency and it is best to choose the 5 star Geysers as they provide hot water faster. Check out top brands like Crompton, Bajaj, Havells, and more.

By Sumit Bansal
Thu, 25 Aug 2022 06:27 PM IST
5 star geysers: Geysers, which are also known as water heaters have become much-needed appliances for every household. They are especially useful when the temperature is low and you need to take a bath. If you are looking to buy a geyser, then it is important to check features like power consumption, capacity, time taken for heating up water, and more. 


We should prefer you to choose the 5 star rating product as they help you to lower your electricity bill and definitely serve you better than 3 stars or 2-star rating products.  Here we are sharing the 5 star Geyser that offers great performance and consumes minimum energy. Select the best one. 


5 Star Geysers in India



Crompton Arno Storage Water Heater


Crompton water heater


This Crompton 25L water heater comes with 3 level safety capillary thermostat, an automatic thermal cut-out with a multi-functional valve to provide higher safety. Its metallic body is powder coated to keep the geyser rust-proof. As it is a 5 star rating product, it ensures high retention and thus reduces your electricity bill. 


It is coming with a smart design and standby cut off and it has a 1200 gm superior heating element for fast heating. 

Crompton Geyser Price: Rs 6,949



Havells 25 Liter Monza Storage Water Heater


Havells water heater


Havells is one of the leading electronic brands in India and this 25-liter Geyser comes with IP 4 waterproof protection for the long life of the product. It comes with an adjustable knob for temperature settings between 25 degrees C to 75 degrees to get the desired temperature with a multi-function safety valve that protects the tank from internal and external pressure build-up. 


The 5 star rating product offers better energy efficiency and helps to save more on your electricity bill. 

Havells Geyser Price: Rs 8,199



AO Smith Vertical Water Heater


AO SMITH water heater


This AO Smith water heater comes with blue diamond glass-lined technology in the tank for a better and more durable life. The glass-coated oncology heating element provides superior heating as compared to others. 


The 5 star product is insulated with PUF for better heat retention and brings out better energy efficiency. Enjoy the unmatched performance of the AO Smith water heater. 

AO Smith Geyser Price: Rs 8,499



V-Guard 25 Liter Geyser


V-Guard water heater


This V-Guard Geyser comes with a single weld line tank design that reduces tank leakage by 66% and makes it more robust. This water heater is also suitable for high-rise buildings as it has the capability to withstand pressure up to 8 Bars which makes it suitable for pressure pumps. 


It has dual overheating protection for maintaining the water temperature at the desired levels. As it is a 5 star rated product, it lowers the energy consumption and lowers your bills.

V-Guard Geyser Price: Rs 7,572



Bajaj 10 Liter Vertical 5 Star Water Heater


Bajaj water heater


This Bajaj water heater comes with Titanium armor technology that prevents the tank from corrosion and rusting. The Swirl flow technology ensures 20% more hot water and has multiple safety systems for protection against dry heating and overheating. 


As it is a 5 star rating product, this water heater is energy efficient and fulfills your daily requirements for hot water. 

Bajaj Geyser Price: Rs 8,499


