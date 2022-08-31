25 Litre Geyser Price List in India: Best Suited For Large Families

25 Litre Geyser Price List in India: We all understand the importance of a good hot shower. Be its harsh weather, work pressure or sore muscles, a good hot bath can help you combat and survive all of that and more. A good geyser can cater to all these and if you have a large family, then it is best to choose a 25 litre geyser.





When buying a geyser, there are points that it is necessary to check out like power consumption, capacity, and time taken to heathen up the water. Different brands come with loaded features and with different price ranges. Check out the best 25 litre geyser price in India. Select from the top brands like Crompton, AO Smith, Bajaj, and More.





Read More: Check out the best Gas Geysers for high performance here.



















This Crompton water heater comes with a 5-star rating and ensures high heat retention and thus reducing your electricity bill. It comes with 3-level advanced security that keeps all parameters in check for protection against any sort of electric shock.





With the help of 1200 gm, it provides superior heating for faster heating. The body of the geyser is powder coated which prevents it from rusting and makes the water heater more durable. Crompton Geyser Price: Rs 7,685.















This AO Smith water heater comes with 25 litre capacity which is best for large families. It offers superior heating even in hard water conditions and as it is a 5-star rating product, it helps to save on your electricity bill.





It has an ISI-marked power cord to provide maximum safety. It is one of the best water heaters even for hard water conditions. AO Smith Geyser Price: Rs 8,499.















This Bajaj water heater comes with a copper element that is efficient for longer life and it can store heated water. Its swirl flow technology gives 20% more hot water and it has a special inner coating. As it is suitable for 8 bar pressure, it is suitable for high-rise buildings.





It also comes with a child lock that safeguards the child from any accidental hazards. Bajaj Geyser Price: Rs 7,299.















Havells is one of the leading electronics brands, this water heater comes with ultra-thick superior steel that provides superior corrosion resistance and anti-rust property resulting in longer life. It has an Incoloy glass-coated heating element that offers maximum heating performance with its excellent resistance to both oxidation and carbonization at high temperatures.





It avoids direct contact between cold and hot water for faster heating which leads to energy savings of up to 20%. Havells Geyser Price: Rs 14,805.















This V-Guard water heater has a single weld line tank design that reduces the leakage by 66% and makes it more robust. It comes with dual heating protection that helps in maintaining the water temperature at the desired levels.





As it is 5 stars rated product, it brings down energy consumption and helps to lower your electricity bill. V-Guard Geyser Price: Rs 8,249.





Explore More 25 Litre Geysers Here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.