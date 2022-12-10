25 Litre Geyser in India: Ideal Water Heaters For Large Sized Families

25 Litre Geysers: Winter is here and geysers are one of the must-have appliances for every home. They are used for taking a hot bath and also used for other works related to the kitchen and more. The market has a wide range of options available from various brands but if you are looking for a geyser for your medium to large-sized family, then go with 25 Litre water geysers.





Here we have shared some of the all-time best 25 Liter water geysers from top brands like Bajaj Crompton, V-Guard, AO Smith, and more which are known for their long life and better performance. Select from the most popular options available online on Amazon.





Read More: 25 Litre Geyser Price List in India.







25 Litre Geysers in India

Here are the top geysers that you need to check that are best suited for large-sized families.







Bajaj is one of the leading geysers brands in India, it has a wide range of water heaters that come in different sizes. This Bajaj geyser comes with copper elements with an efficient longer life with 25 Liters of storage.

It is loaded with a titanium glass-lined enamel-coated mild steel tank which is more durable and one of the best Bajaj geysers in India. It comes with 8 bar pressure which is best suited for high-rise buildings. Bajaj Geyser Price: Rs 6,999.







Crompton is one of the leading water heater brands which is available in different sizes. It comes with 3-level safety with auto thermal cut-off and also comes with an anti-rust body which prevents the water heater from corrosion.

It is equipped with an ISI-marked nickel-coated special element with 1200 gm that offers faster heating and also provides resistance against scale formation. This Crompton geyser comes with 5-star ratings that consume less energy and offers maximum heating which makes it one of the best Crompton geysers in India. Crompton Geyser Price: Rs 6,799.







This 25 Liter geyser is best suited for large-sized families that come with a single wield line which is made with high-grade steel that reduces the leakage issue by 66%. It is suitable for high-rise buildings as it comes with 8 bar pressure and has multi-layer protection against corrosion.

This V-guard geyser is best suited for hard water and also comes with dual overheating protection which makes it one of the best V-Guard geysers in India. V- Guard Geyser Price: Rs 7,349.







AO Smith is one of the leading water heater brands in India that has a wide range of options available. This 25 Liter water heater is best suited for large-sized families and offers unmatched performance with maximum energy savings.

Its Blue diamond glass-lined technology tank comes 2 times thicker as compared to other geysers which makes it more durable. AO Smith Geyser Price: Rs 7,899.





