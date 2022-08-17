Vacuum Cleaners: No Mess, No Dirt, Only Clean House

Vacuum Cleaners: The job of keeping your house clean is hard. People used to spend hours cleaning their homes using traditional ways, but today people opt to utilize a smarter and more effective tool to save time and enhance their quality of life. Additionally, vacuum cleaners are now a crucial instrument for removing dust and grime from every home. They are the most useful household tools ever created.

Home vacuum cleaners today have a number of smart features that are beyond your comprehension. Cleaning will be simple for you if you have vacuum cleaners with smart functions. Additionally, you will always enjoy the advantages of an automatic surface exposing sensor with vacuum cleaners that have advanced functions. They also protect you from allergies.





Philips PowerPro FC9352









Lightweight and compact this Philips vacuum cleaner come with a 1900W motor giving a strong suction power. The allergy filters aid in preventing and eliminating some allergies. The dust bin may be removed and emptied hygienically with one hand, which reduces dust clouds. The turbo brush nozzle helps to clean the carpet easily removing even the small dust particles. Philips Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 8,999.





Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner









The powerful suction of Eureka Vacuum Cleaner comes with a 1200 Watt motor to remove all the dirt easily. The other useful features include- a Dust Bag Full Indicator, Auto Cord Winder, Foot Operated, and Swivel Wheels. The vacuum cleaner is fairly simple to install and use. Simply plug into an electrical outlet and move the cleaning device wherever you wish to clean the floor. Eureka Forbes Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 3799.





Inalsa Vacuum Cleaner Wet and Dry









This Vacuum Cleaner dry and wet from Inalsa is appropriate for cleaning and drying small, and hard-to-reach indoor or outdoor areas. Delivers 14KPA of strong suction power and assures long-term operation. An impact-resistant polymer tank gives the vacuum cleaner a longer lifespan. Four 360° rotating wheels and an ergonomic carry handle allow it to travel easily to any location that you require. Its small size and low weight make it simple to store without taking up much room. Inalsa Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 3,907.





KENT 16068 Zoom Vacuum Cleaner









This Kent Vacuum Cleaner is Cordless, Hoseless, and Rechargeable making cleaning easier. The HEPA filter reduces air pollution causing allergies. It works for up to 30 mins with a charge of 4-5 hours. The bagless structure eliminates all filtration bag trouble. Keep your house clean and hygienic by using this vacuum cleaner. Kent Vaccum Cleaner Price: Rs 6999.





AGARO Ace Vaccum Cleaner













Agaro Ace Vaccum Cleaner is suitable for both wet and dry cleaning. The capacity is 21 liters which are sufficient for home cleaning. The 360-degree four Swivel Wheels makes cleaning easy in any direction. This also comes with a blower function and a 5-meter-long power cord to clean every corner of the house. AGARO Ace Vaccum Cleaner Price: Rs 6237.





Benefits of Vacuum Cleaners:

Easy to use

Removes allergies in the air

Save time and effort

Comes with advanced features





