Robot Vacuum Cleaners To Make Your Household Task Easier

Robot Vacuum Cleaners: The nationwide lockdown during the pandemic kept us stuck at home and work and made us concerned for the health and safety of our loved ones. During this time it was very important to keep our house environment clean and healthy and this is where technology has helped us. Robot vacuum cleaners for home are one of those household gadgets that make our life a lot easier.





Robot vacuum cleaners move around the house and clean the floors without requiring any help or effort from you. This vacuum cleaning robot is versatile enough to handle a variety of household cleaning scenarios. You can keep hardwood, tile, carpet, and rugs pristine. They can hold pet hair and move intelligently around furniture or other obstacles.





Robot Vacuum Cleaners: Popular Picks





If you are planning to buy a vacuum cleaning robot, you can consider the below-listed models, which come with a separate docking and recharging station. Where the docking station also acts as a cleaning station and cleans the vacuum cleaner robot so that it is always ready for use.





ILIFE S5 Pro robot vacuum cleaner provides a mopping option in addition to vacuuming. This vacuum cleaning robot lasts up to 110 minutes of work,

automatically docks and charges, and is always prepared to clean the floor through remote control or during the scheduled time. ILIFE S5 Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 11,900.





Proscenic M8 Pro Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Laser Navigation - 25% off

The vacuum cleaner robot has a strong suction power of 3000 Pa, and with carpet boost mode, hard floors and carpets can be effectively sucked away hair, dust, and other dirt.

The intelligent robot supports multiple control methods, such as Alexa/ Google Home, which can control the machine by voice. Proscenic Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 44,990.







iRobot vacuum cleaners are ideal for multiple rooms and large spaces cleaning, it cleans back and forth in an efficient pattern while navigating around furniture, rugs, and other obstacles.





Their wet mopping pads feature wicking fibers to help break- up kitchen dirt, & sticky messes, and dry sweeping pads use electrostatic force to capture dirt, dust, & pet hair. iRobot Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 14,214.







ECOVACS DEEBOT vacuum cleaning robot comes with 2-in-1 functionality, simultaneously Vacuum and Mop in-one-go.

This vacuum cleaner robot has smart app connectivity that lets you control scheduling and monitoring cleaning status from the palm of your hand and clean your home from anywhere, anytime. ECOVACS Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 16,900.







Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaner features 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping. It also offers automatic recharging and also resumes work on its own.



With a powerful 3000Pa suction and high-end brushless motor, you can achieve thorough cleaning of dust and debris in no time. This vacuum cleaning robot ensures that you get to sit back and relax while it efficiently cleans your home. Xiaomi Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 29,999.









Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.