Robot Vacuum Cleaner Price: Maintaining order and hygiene in the living environment is very important. A dirty home can become a breeding ground for germs and bacteria, which can seriously affect people with dust allergies and illnesses. For that cleaning has become a more effective way to stay healthy and hygienic. There are many ways to keep your space clean but a cleaning robot vacuum cleaner for home is the most effective at cleaning dust and removing allergens. This automatic vacuum cleaner is easy to use and requires less cleaning effort.





But if you are getting confused to choose the right cleaning brand then you are at the right place. Here we have summarized some of the best-performing cleaners with the details of their features and cleaning robot vacuum cleaner prices.





Robot Vacuum Cleaner Price: Top Choices

To understand and compare the robot vacuum cleaner price range in India, below we have curated a list to make you make your household task easier without burning a hole in your pocket.





Robot Vacuum Cleaner Price

We've tabulated the best vacuum cleaner for home in India along with vacuum cleaner prices to take a quick look at the best automatic vacuum cleaner models and have a brief idea about the best robot vacuum cleaners.





eufy RoboVac 11S Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner - 25% off

eufy cleaning robot vacuum cleaner for home automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.

Click Here





Buying this cleaner at this robot vacuum cleaner price will be a great choice as it has an anti-scratch tempered glass top cover for protection, an infrared sensor for evading obstacles, and drop sensing tech to avoid falls. eufy Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 29,999.







Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2Pro - 30% off

Xiaomi automatic vacuum cleaner price is perfect as it features 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping. It also offers automatic recharging and also resumes work on its own.



Click Here





With a powerful 3000Pa suction and high-end brushless motor, you can achieve thorough cleaning of dust and debris in no time. This robot vacuum cleaner for home ensures that you get to sit back and relax while it efficiently cleans your home. Xiaomi Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 27,999.







ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 PRO Robot Vacuum Cleaner - 53% off

ECOVACS DEEBOT automatic vacuum cleaner for home or office comes with 2-in-1 functionality, simultaneously Vacuum and Mop in-one-go.





Click Here





Choosing ECOVACS at this robot vacuum cleaner price is nice as it has smart app connectivity that lets you control scheduling and monitoring cleaning status from the palm of your hand and clean your home from anywhere, anytime. ECOVACS Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 18,900.







Proscenic M8 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner - 17% off

The cleaning robot vacuum cleaner price is valuable as it has a strong suction power of 3000 Pa and with carpet boost mode, both hard floors and carpets can be effectively sucked away hair, dust, and other dirt.

Click Here





The intelligent robot vacuum cleaner for home supports multiple control methods, such as Alexa/ Google Home, which can control the machine by voice. Proscenic Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 44,990.









iRobot Roomba 692 Vacuum Cleaning Robot - 50% off

iRobot automatic vacuum cleaner for home is ideal for multiple rooms and large spaces cleaning, it cleans back and forth in an efficient pattern while navigating around furniture, rugs, and other obstacles.

Click Here





iRobot cleaning robot vacuum cleaner price is nice as their wet mopping pads feature wicking fibers to help break up kitchen dirt, & sticky messes and dry sweeping pads use electrostatic force to capture dirt, dust, & pet hair. iRobot Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 14,900.





Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P Robotic Floor Cleaner - 37% off

Mi is the best robot vacuum cleaner in India which is sufficient to enjoy a powerful 2100 Pa suction and a high-end brushless motor, you can also thoroughly clean dust and debris in no time.

Click Here





You can control this automatic vacuum cleaner for home through Wi-Fi and along with this users can use a host of features like scheduled cleaning, virtual walls, and spot cleaning. Mi Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 18,999.







ILIFE V5s Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner - 49% off

ILIFE robot vacuum cleaner price is the best investment to get a tangle-free sweeping system to enjoy powerful suction in vacuum mode, the mopping system has an intelligently controlled water tank.



Click Here





This automatic vacuum cleaner price tangle port ensures that pet hair and dirt can be easily sucked into the dustbin which makes the V5s Pro with the app very suitable for pet owners. ILIFE Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 13,900.







NOISZ by ILIFE S5 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner - 42% off

NOISZ cleaning robot vacuum cleaner for home has an electro wall that emits an infared ray that can be detected by the robot, which can assign a restricted cleaning area that the robot can not go to.



Click Here





Their unique suction structure at this robot vacuum cleaner price ensures that human hair and dirt go into the dustbin easily which makes the S5 pro great for daily usage. NOISZ Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 13,900.







iRobot Braava M6 Mopping Robot - 17% off

iRobot cleaning robot vacuum cleaner for home is ideal for multiple rooms and extensive space cleaning, it cleans back and forth in an efficient pattern while navigating around furniture, rugs, and other obstacles.



Click Here





Their wet mopping pads at this automatic vacuum cleaner price ensure to help fast and smart cleaning and their iRobot HOME App lets you schedule, customize and select the rooms you want clean. iRobot Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 49,900.







ILIFE S5 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner - 55% off

ILIFE S5 Pro robot vacuum cleaner for home provides a mopping option in addition to vacuuming.



Click Here





Getting this one on this cleaning robot vacuum cleaner price is a smart choice as it lasts up to 110 minutes of work, automatically docks and charges, and is always prepared to clean the floor through remote control or during the scheduled time. ILIFE S5 Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 9,900.







Robot Vacuum Cleaner Price: FAQ





1. How much does a Robot Vacuum Cleaner price?

The price of a cleaning robot vacuum cleaner for home lies between Rs 10000 to Rs 50000 per piece.





2. Is a vacuum robot worth it?

Robot vacuum cleaners are tops when it comes to keeping your floors clean and we can honestly say that automatic vacuum cleaner prices are worth every penny.





3. Can I run my robot vacuum every day?

Running the robot vacuum cleaner on a daily basis will prevent bacteria and allergens from flying around the house, lowering the risk of allergies.





4. Do robot vacuums save money?

In comparison to manual vacuum cleaners, a robot vacuum cleaner is energy efficient that saves money on daily cleaning.







Explore more robot vacuum cleaner prices here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.