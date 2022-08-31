Finest Robot Vacuum Cleaner With Mop: Your Smart Home Cleaner

Finest Robot Vacuum Cleaner With Mop: Vacuum cleaners are always a good choice for home cleaning but older vacuum cleaners are not useful as the newest and featured robot vacuum cleaners. These smart and autonomous robotic home vacuum cleaner offers you stress-free dust and pet hair cleaning function with a limited vacuum floor cleaning system, sensors, robotic drives, and programmable controllers and cleaning routines. Early designs included remote control manual operation and a self-drive mode that allowed the machine to clean itself without human intervention.





To help you in finding your best smart home cleaning solution, we have compiled a list of the finest robot vacuum cleaner with mop to give you a hygienic home.







Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop comes with a powerful 2100 Pa suction and high-end brushless motor, you can thoroughly clean dust and debris in no time. You can control this mop through Wi-Fi and along with this user can use a host of features like scheduled cleaning, virtual walls, and spot cleaning. Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 24,999.















ILIFE V7s Plus robotic vacuum cleaner is equipped with an anti-tangle suction mouth, it can clean the pet hair easily without hair entanglement problems. Electrowall emits an infared ray that can be detected by the robot, which can assign a restriction cleaning area that the robot can not go to. ILIFE Robot Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 13,900.















iRobot cleaners are ideal for multiple rooms and large spaces cleaning, it cleans back and forth in an efficient pattern while navigating around furniture, rugs, and other obstacles. Their wet mopping pads feature wicking fibers to help break- up kitchen dirt, & sticky messes, and dry sweeping pads use electrostatic force to capture dirt, dust, & pet hair. iRobot Robot Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 49,900.















ECOVACS DEEBOT comes with 2-in-1 functionality, simultaneously Vacuum and Mop in-one-go. This home cleaner comes with 2300 Pa suction power and 5200 mAh powerful battery capacity with unique OZMO mopping that gives hand-like mopping efficiency, even stubborn stains can be easily cleaned. Upgraded laser mapping and navigation technology resulting in an even more intelligent cleaning experience with customized water flow. ECOVACS Robot Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 26,900.















ILIFE tangle-free sweeping system provides a powerful suction in vacuum mode, the mopping system has an intelligently controlled water tank. Their tangle port ensures that pet hair and dirt can be easily sucked into the dustbin which makes the V5s Pro with the app very suitable for pet owners. ILIFE Robot Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 16,900.









