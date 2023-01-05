5 Best Robotic Stand Alone Vacuum Cleaners In 2023

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaners In 2023: Want to keep your floors clean without lifting a finger? Robot vacuum cleaners are more capable and affordable than ever, and we've tested all the top models to help you choose the right one to help lighten your home maintenance load.

By Srishty Kumari
Updated: Thu, 05 Jan 2023 05:10 PM IST
Minute Read
5 Best Robotic Stand Alone Vacuum Cleaners In 2023
Best Robot Vacuum Cleaners In 2023 | Image Source: Pexels

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaners In 2023: While juggling between your personal and professional life, cleaning the house becomes a very difficult task. At this point, smart devices do our job easier with their smart features. With no extra hassle, an automatic vacuum cleaner for home is the best option for hassle-free cleaning. Cleaning robot vacuum cleaners never get bored or distracted, and they don't mind cleaning every day. This automatic vacuum cleaner also comes with companion apps or remote controls so you can set scheduled cleaning times or set limits to keep it away from certain areas.


Well! Below have selected a few best vacuum cleaners for home or office cleaning. These picks are not only best for their performance but also their features set, design, and prices. 


Best Robot Vacuum Cleaners In 2023: Popular Picks


Robot Vacuum Cleaners Price In India
 eufy RoboVac 11S Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner  Rs 29,999
 Proscenic M8 Pro Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner  Rs 44,990
 ILIFE V5s Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner  Rs 15,900
 iRobot Braava M6 Mopping Robot  Rs 49,900
 ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner  Rs 16,900

 

Below we have listed a few best performed cleaning vacuum cleaners with lasers, motherboards, sensors, and even Wi-Fi to navigate your home without assistance. 


Also Read: Dyson Vacuum Cleaner


eufy RoboVac 11S Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner - 25% off

eufy robot vacuum cleaner for home automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.

Click Here


This automatic vacuum cleaner has an anti scratch tempered glass top cover for protection, an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop sensing tech to avoid falls. eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 29,999



Proscenic M8 Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner - 25% off

The cleaning robot vacuum cleaner has a strong suction power of 3000 Pa and with carpet boost mode, both hard floors and carpets can be effectively sucked away hair, dust, and other dirt.

Click Here


The intelligent robot supports multiple control methods, such as Alexa/ Google Home, which can control the machine by voice. Proscenic Robot Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 44,990.



ILIFE V5s Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner - 34% off

ILIFE automatic vacuum cleaners have a tangle free sweeping system that provides powerful suction in vacuum mode, the mopping system has an intelligently controlled water tank. 


Click Here


Their tangle port ensures that pet hair and dirt can be easily sucked into the dustbin which makes the V5s Pro with the app very suitable for pet owners. ILIFE Robot Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 15,900



iRobot Braava M6 Mopping Robot - 17% off

iRobot cleaning robot vacuum cleaner with mop is ideal for multiple rooms and large spaces cleaning, it cleans back and forth in an efficient pattern while navigating around furniture, rugs, and other obstacles. 


Click Here


Their wet mopping pads feature wicking fibers to help break- up kitchen dirt, & sticky messes, and dry sweeping pads use electrostatic force to capture dirt, dust, & pet hair. iRobot Robot Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 49,900



ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner - 57% off

ECOVACS DEEBOT cleaning robot vacuum cleaner for home or office comes with 2-in-1 functionality, simultaneously Vacuum and Mop in-one-go. 

Click Here


This automatic robot vacuum cleaner has smart app connectivity that lets you control scheduling and monitoring cleaning status from the palm of your hand and clean your home from anywhere, anytime. ECOVACS Robot Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 16,900





Explore more robot vacuum cleaners here

 


Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.