Best Robot Vacuum Cleaners Under 27000: Bubbled Together For A Cleaner Home

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaners Under 27000: Imagine getting your house floor cleaned up and not putting up any effort, how wonderful it sounds, isn’t it? Welcome to the 21st century where you can now ensure all your home cleaning needs are met without putting time and energy into it. Enters - Robot Vacuum Cleaners. High efficiency and minimal efforts, this is what robot vacuums are about. Especially for people who suffer from joint pains or mobility issues, having a robot vacuum cleaner makes perfect sense.





Moreover, these robot vacuums are compact in size and are able to clean up different types of floors like hardwood, carpet, and many more. These robot cleaners also are efficient in detecting boundaries, which ensures no damage to furniture. Other features include noiseless operation, mobile compatibility, and easy storage. So, if you are looking for the best robot vacuum cleaners, take a look at some of the popular purchase options available online in India:







Also Read: Best Robot Vacuum Cleaners In India.





Best Robot Vacuum Cleaners Under 27000













Purchase this Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner that comes in black color and is versed with a powerful 2100 Pa suction and high-end brushless motor. The offered robotic vacuum cleaner is backed by a 3200mAh battery and is available with a 2-in-1 sweeping & mopping function. Along with this, the offered robotic vacuum cleaner is known for its intelligent mapping and routing planning which ensures its high accuracy and superior performance. Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 24,999.













Get this 2-in-1 robotic vacuum cleaner from ILIFE that comes with a brushless motor. Available with remote control, this robotic vacuum is versed with an enhanced motor that has the capability to collect debris, hair, and dirt effectively. In addition to this, the offered robot vacuum cleaner is available in the 29.97 x 29.97 x 7.62 cm dimension and weighs around 2.22 kgs. The offered vacuum cleaner is known for its staircase detection and intelligent protection. ILIFE Robot Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 14,900.













Suzec comes up with this intelligent robot vacuum cleaner that is known for its FreeMove technology and is available with an anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover. The offered robot vacuum cleaner is available with a 360-degree smart sensor that helps it to dodge obstacles. Moreover, the offered robot vacuum cleaner also comes up with an anti-drop technology that ensures to prevent of falls. Suzec Robot Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 10,999.













Eureka Forbes, being a prominent brand, comes up with this robust vacuum cleaner that is known to clean different types of floors like tiles, carpets, and wooden floors. The offered Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner comes with a 2-stage cleaning action and is known for its remote control operation. Along with this, the offered robotic vacuum cleaner also has a thermal cut-off function and is appreciated for its impressive battery life. Eureka Forbes Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 15,999.













Buy this robust vacuum cleaner from GOBBLER that comes with a remote control and is known for its Quad-Tech approach of cleaning. The offered robot vacuum cleaner comes with 4 smart cleaning modes that ensure to to detect and remove dust, hair, food debris, spilled juice or milk, as well as stains from the floor. Available with a user-friendly remote control, this robot vacuum cleaner is available in an ultra thin design and is appreciated for its silent operation. GOBBLER Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 10,190.













Don’t miss this premium range robot vacuum cleaner that comes with Alexa and Google Home, which allows you to manage the device by voice. Available with a 500 ml dustbin and 300 ml electric water tank, this robot vacuum cleaner is appreciated for its intelligent cleaning system. Moreover, the offered vacuum cleaner is available in the 12.8 x 12.8 x 2.87 cm dimension and weighs around 5 kgs. Proscenic Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 21,990.













Explore this fantastic robot vacuum cleaner from Milagrow that comes with a 550 ml dustbin and 100 ml water tank. The offered robot vacuum is available with a 31 cm wide special mop and is known for its anti-collision nature. Along with this, the offered robot vacuum cleaner is versed with remote control and is available in the 31.2 x 31.2 x 7.2 cm dimension. Appreciated for its gyro mapping technology, this robot vacuum cleaner is praised for its strong suction power. Milagrow Robot Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 13,990.













Get this stupendous robot vacuum cleaner from ILIFE that comes with a remote control. The offered robotic vacuum cleaner is excellent for dry and wet mopping. Easy to use, this robot vacuum cleaner is available in the 1.3 x 1.23 x 0.37 cm dimension and weighs around 2.63 kgs. The offered robot vacuum cleaner also has a 2-in-1 floating roller brush and is known for its high performance. ILIFE Robot Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 26,900.















VIOMI brings to you this exquisite robot vacuum cleaner that comes with a 200ml smart water tank. Versed with a 3200 mAh battery, this robot vacuum cleaner is known for its rotating speed of up to 15000 r/min. Available in the 35 x 35 x 9.5 cm dimension, this VIOMI vacuum cleaner is known for its Y-type mopping and is known for its 100% accuracy. The offered robot vacuum cleaner also flauns its intelligent zoning and high performance. VIOMI Robot Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 19,990.





Explore more robot vacuum cleaners here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.