Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner In India: Get A Higher Standard Of Home Cleaning

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner In India: Robot vacuums are great for the daily maintenance of hardwood floors and low carpets because it offers you stress-free dust and pet hair cleaning smart function. This smart home cleaner is perfect for those who have to do all their housework and in that situation, you get engaged all day in cleaning. So, if you also want to clean your home smartly then you should consider these amazing vacuum cleaners to take cleaning to another level.





Here we have curated a list of the best robot vacuum cleaners in India that will help to show your care for your loved one beyond cleaning. Take a look!







Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner In India: Popular Picks















ECOVACS DEEBOT comes with 2-in-1 functionality, simultaneously Vacuum and Mop in-one-go. their smart app connectivity lets you control scheduling and monitoring cleaning status from the palm of your hand and clean your home from anywhere, anytime. works with Alexa & Google Assistant voice commands. ECOVACS Robot Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 16,900.















Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop comes with a powerful 2100 Pa suction and high-end brushless motor, you can thoroughly clean dust and debris in no time. You can control this mop through Wi-Fi and along with this user can use a host of features like scheduled cleaning, virtual walls, and spot cleaning. Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 24,999.















ECOVACS DEEBOT comes with 2300 Pa suction power and 5200 mAh powerful battery capacity with unique OZMO mopping that gives hand-like mopping efficiency, even stubborn stains can be easily cleaned. Upgraded laser mapping and navigation technology resulting in an even more intelligent cleaning experience with customized water flow. ECOVACS Robot Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 26,900.















ILIFE tangle-free sweeping system provides a powerful suction in vacuum mode, the mopping system has an intelligently controlled water tank. Their tangle port ensures that pet hair and dirt can be easily sucked into the dustbin which makes the V5s Pro with the app very suitable for pet owners. ILIFE Robot Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 14,900.















NOISZ vacuum’s electro wall emits an infared ray that can be detected by the robot, which can assign a restriction cleaning area that the robot can not go to. Their unique suction structure ensures that human hair and dirt go into the dustbin easily which makes the S5 pro great for daily usage. NOISZ Robot Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 13,900.









Explore more branded robot vacuum cleaners here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.