Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner For Home: For Effortless And Effective Cleaning

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner For Home: The nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic has not only made it difficult for us to stay home and work, but it has also made us worried about the health and safety of our loved ones. During this time, it was very important to keep our environment clean and healthy, and technology has helped us. Robot vacuum cleaners are one of the devices that make our lives more convenient.





Robot vacuum cleaners use a variety of technologies such as online mapping of your home, remote access, anti-collision system, and so on to ensure that your home is efficiently cleaned without you facing any hassles during the cleaning process.

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner For Home: Top Choices

Below we listed a few of the best-performed robot vacuum cleaners to keep your home spotlessly and hygienic.





ILIFE tangle-free sweeping system provides a powerful suction in vacuum mode, the mopping system has an intelligently controlled water tank.

Their tangle port ensures that pet hair and dirt can be easily sucked into the dustbin which makes the V5s Pro with the app very suitable for pet owners. ILIFE Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 14,900.







iRobot cleaners are ideal for multiple rooms and large spaces cleaning, it cleans back and forth in an efficient pattern while navigating around furniture, rugs, and other obstacles.

Their wet mopping pads feature wicking fibers to help break- up kitchen dirt, & sticky messes, and dry sweeping pads use electrostatic force to capture dirt, dust, & pet hair. iRobot Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 14,214.







ECOVACS DEEBOT comes with 2-in-1 functionality, simultaneously Vacuum and Mop in-one-go. This home cleaner comes with 2300 Pa suction power and a 5200 mAh powerful battery capacity with unique OZMO mopping that gives hand-like mopping efficiency, even stubborn stains can be easily cleaned.

Upgraded laser mapping and navigation technology resulting in an even more intelligent cleaning experience with customized water flow. ECOVACS Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 16,990.







Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop comes with a powerful 2100 Pa suction and a high-end brushless motor, you can thoroughly clean dust and debris in no time.

You can control this mop through Wi-Fi and along with this users can use a host of features like scheduled cleaning, virtual walls, and spot cleaning. Mi Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 21,999.







Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2Pro features 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping. It also offers automatic recharging and also resumes work on its own.



With a powerful 3000Pa suction and high-end brushless motor, you can achieve thorough cleaning of dust and debris in no time. This vacuum cleaner ensures that you get to sit back and relax while it efficiently cleans your home. Xiaomi Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 29,999.









