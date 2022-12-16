10 Essential Kitchen Utensils For Everyday Cooking Needs

Kitchen Utensils: The kitchen is the place where we make food with love for our family members. Indian cooking is incomplete without preparing multiple dishes at a time. The three-time meal is necessary for every house especially when you live with your family. The most crucial kitchen item without which it is incomplete and of no use is utensils. To cook food we need utensils and some cookware. We usually cook and eat food with iron utensils. Iron cooking tools, like a karahi, are traditionally thought to have positive health effects. It is stated that when food is cooked in iron containers, it reacts with the metal surface.





Mostly bachelors who stay away from their families and live in rented apartments in metro cities call up their moms asking about the everyday cooking utensils. So to all those youngsters now stop bothering your mother as we are here to sort out your problems. From induction cooktops, to pressure cookers and kadhai we have listed all the item items and utensils required for your cookhouse.





Read More: 5 Best Kitchen Chimney Under 15000





Kitchen Utensils





Make a checklist of all the necessary utensils that you will require for daily cooking needs.









Usually, bachelors prefer induction cooktop as it helps to cook food faster and is cheaper than a regular gas stove. You can place it anywhere as it operates with electricity. You can adjust the





Check Here

temperature and cook delicious food in this induction cooktop. Designed for Indian cooking and prevents vitamin loss. Philips Induction Cooktop Price: Rs 3299.









We are always in a rush to reach the office or college on time. While coming home we get so tired that we look for fast and easy cooking for this pressure cooker is a great choice. You can prepare





Check Here

vegetables, dal, chicken, rice everything without any hassle in this cooker. Just our all the ingredients together and let it whistle. Your food gets ready. This cooker comes with a capacity of 3 liters suitable for both large and small families. Hawkins Pressure Cooker Price: Rs 1979.









Kadhai is the most important utensil as we use it every day for cooking various dishes. This steel kadhai can be used for both gas and induction cooking. Made of a sturdy handle and stainless steel





Check Here

it is rust-free and designed to last longer. You can prepare dishes by using less oil and eagles faster cooking. Kadai Price: Rs 2269.









Fry Pan is another kitchen utensil that makes cooking easier. To make Maggi, omelet, or dosa we need a nonstick fry pan. This can be used on both gas stoves and induction cooktops. It ensures





Check Here

stable heat distribution during cooking and rapidly heating up. The wooden handles make sure that you get a perfect grip while handling them. Carote Fry Pan Price: Rs 979.









Having a complete spoon set in the utensils is necessary as we eat food with these spoons. It is





Check Here

always a good idea to keep 2-3 sets of spoons as it gets misplaced easily. You can also use them for house parties or even when you invite guests for dinner. Spoon Set Price: Rs 279.







Read More: Best Electric Rice Cookers In India











For a quick and easy breakfast, this kitchen appliance is very helpful. With the help of a toaster, you can make a healthy breakfast. With the 6 adjustable browning settings, it gives you a wider





Check Here

option to add to the convenience. You do not have to stand there till it gets prepared. You can also prepare tasty sandwiches with this machine. Bajaj Toaster Price: Rs 1590.









To drink water or tea steel glasses are the best choice as you do not have to worry about them





Check Here

getting broken or damaged. Easy to clean and keep this stainless steel glass comes with a capacity of 150 Milliliters and there are 6 pieces in this set. Glass Price: Rs 331.









To cut fruits and vegetables you require knives. Always go for the complete set as it may be helpful.

Check Here

You can divide and cut the vegetable as it will save time and energy. This kitchen item is required for many purposes. Without this cooking is incomplete. Knives Set Price: Rs 249.









You cannot make roti without a tawa. This kitchen item helps in making fluffy rotis quickly. It is compatible with both induction and gas. It is designed with a wider base for efficient cooking. The





Check Here

comfortable grip and cool handle help in handling the tawa without any hassle. Tawa Price: Rs 685.









Tongs are required to prepare roti and also serve dishes like cake or salad. While serving anything





Check Here

with a tong helps to prevent any spillage. The ergonomic handle's grip is comfortable, and durable which makes it last longer. Tong Price: Rs 74.





Explore more on kitchen utensils







Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.