Best Electric Kettle 2022: Enjoy Hot Beverages Instantly During This Winter Season

Best Electric Kettle 2022: A must-have kitchen appliance in every house especially during the winter season is an electric kettle. For those who have the habit of drinking 4-5 cups of coffee or tea in a day these kettles are very useful. You do not have to light up the gas and wait for the coffee for being prepared. With the help of an electric kettle, you can instantly enjoy a hot beverage. Also, for working people staying away from their houses who do not have enough time these kettles can be used while preparing soup, Maggi within a few minutes.





An electric kettle saves both time and energy. To all the health-conscious people who have the habit of drinking lukewarm water in the morning, this appliance is of great help. Just pour water in this kettle and switch it on that's it. Your warm water is ready, Isn't it a great idea of saving time, especially during morning hours when we are in a rush to reach the office or make the kids get ready for school?





Read More: Best Air Fryers With Preset Menue





Best Electric Kettle 2022





Be it boiling water or brewing coffee these kettles can make our life easier. Check out our recommendations for the best electric kettle:





Buy Now

Prepare soup, green tea, coffee anything instantly with Pigeon Electric Kettle. The stainless steel body comes with a capacity of 1.5 liters. In order to keep it safe this kettle is designed with a 360° swivel base and is connected with a standard power cord. For fast boiling of water, it comes with a power of 1500W. Pigeon Electric Kettle Price: Rs 649.





Buy Now

The Havells Electric Kettle is designed with a wider mouth for easy filling. You can also prepare Maggi easily in this kettle. Even if it gives you a warm beverage and hot water the outer body and handle stay cool so that you can easily pour water. It comes with a light indicator which automatically turns off when the water gets boiled completely. Havells Electric Kettle Price: Rs 1499.





Read More: Best Electric Kettles In India





Buy Now

From tea to instant soup the Philips Electric kettle gives you a quick hot beverage within a few minutes. You can slurp your hot soup or coffee in the winter season and stay warm. This kettle comes with a capacity of 1.2 liters. It features triple protection: Steam sensor, dry boiling, and overheating prevention. Made of stainless steel these kettles provide durability too. Philips Electric Kettle Price: Rs 2389.





Buy Now

Havells Electric Kettle is designed with LED digital display for better function. With the help of the lid open button, you can operate this kettle easily and safely. Your winter cravings for soup and Maggi instantly is sorted with this kettle. The cool touch outer body makes it handy and comes with 4 pre-set temperature modes: 40˚C -80˚C -90˚C -100˚C. Havells Electric Kettle Price: Rs 4285.





Buy Now

This KENT electric kettle comes in a beautiful transparent glass body to give a stylish look. It has LED lights and on/off switches to indicate the water temperature. You can also view inside while brewing your coffee or making any drink. KENT Electric Kettle Price: Rs 1199.





Best Electric Kettle: Why to buy?





Save electricity

Prepare drinks instantly

Easy to use

Portable design

Ideal for bachelors







Explore more options for an electric kettle





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.