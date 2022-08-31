4 Burner Gas Stove With Auto Ignition For An Effortless Cooking Experience

4 Burner Gas Stove: In big families where you need to cook more than two dishes, a 4 burner gas stove can be a perfect choice as it saves both time and energy. These gas stoves come in many modern designs to enhance the look of your kitchen. Besides having a sophisticated design it also comes with many latest features like auto-ignition, stainless steel, glass top, and many more.

Auto-ignition gas stove helps you to save time as the ignition system is faster as there is no need for other things to ignite the burners. The burner is rapidly lit up as soon as the knob is turned, unlike manual ignition gas stoves. These gas stoves outperform manual ignition gas stoves in terms of performance and energy economy. With a durable and sturdy design, these are the best gas stove for everyday cooking purposes.





4 Burner Gas Stove: Check out our top recommendations













With a toughened glass this iBELL gas stove has four high-efficiency brass burners helping you to cook food faster. This gas stove is easy to clean. With heat resistant body it is completely safe from damage by high temperatures. Some other features include- better balance with unique pan support, Anti-Skid rubber feet, and a high-quality metal hose connector. iBELL Gas Stove Price: Rs 11,304.













Bring home this slim and stylish gas stove from Elica. The dual-toned toughened glass top makes a good performer in cooking food within a short time. The bakelite knobs make the ignition instantly. Your pans and pots will remain steady with the help of the Crown Shape Euro Coated Pan Support while you cook. Elica Gas Stove Price: Rs 13,688.













This automated ignition gas stove from Glen has 4 different fuel-efficient brass burners, 2 big and 2 small, for a variety of culinary needs. The 6 mm toughened glass is scratch and stain-resistant making it easy to clean. Strong pan supports to allow for the comfortable use of large and heavy kitchenware. Food spills may be cleaned up with a fixed matte stainless steel drip tray. Smooth-operating premium grade knobs provide a secure grip and hassle-free use throughout time. Glen Gas Stove Price: Rs 4317.









Your modern cooking style will be enhanced by this sleek and sophisticated stove from Blowhot. The stove, which serves as the hub of the kitchen, has beautiful aesthetics and performs better over time. The elegant cooktop with a stainless steel frame is sturdy and long-lasting. By preventing chips and scratches, the frame maintains the cooktop's beauty. It is simpler to attach the stove to the stand with the help of an anti-skid base of the legs, which leads to a mess-free cooking experience. Blowhot Gas Stove Price: Rs 6990.













The ultra-slim design of this gas stove from Faber can add a stylish look to your modern kitchen. Since there are enough gaps between the burners you can cook multiple dishes with ease. The stove comes with heavy brass burners and front control metal knobs. You can easily clean this gas stove after cooking. Faber Gas Stove Price: Rs 13500.





