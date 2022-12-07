3 Burner Gas Stove To Make Multiple Dishes Without Any Inconvenience

3 Burner Gas Stove: The gas stove is an important kitchen appliance as we prepare our breakfast, lunch, and dinner in it. A kitchen without a gas stove is of no use. Almost all Indian kitchens run with LPG gas. If you want to prepare multiple dishes in a meal and run short of space then this time upgrade to a 3 burner gas stove. These gas stoves are widely used in many Indian kitchens as they are most preferred for Indian cooking. They can fit in both small and large kitchen as it is designed with long and lean shape.





With its beautiful design, this 3 Burner Gas Stove can also enhance the look of your kitchen. This kitchen appliance comes at an affordable cost and comes in both stainless steel top and a glass top. To make your kitchen look less messy and cluttered select the size and design wisely. There are many popular brands of gas stove that offers great durability and they are also easy to clean.





To help you explore the best 3-burner gas stove we have curated some. Check out before purchasing.





Designed with Manual Ignition, the butterfly gas stove comes with toughened glass. For easy cleaning, this stove has a spill-proof design. Equipped with brass burners it distributes heat equally

to cook meals properly. You stand near the gas stove for longer hours while cooking without any discomfort because of the flame-retardant panel. The support legs ensure safety and stability while cooking. Butterfly Gas Stove Price: Rs 3149.





Prepare more than one dish at a time without any hassle with Lifelong 3 burner gas stove. To give a premium and elegant look this comes with 6mm thick, toughened glass. With the auto-ignition, you





do not have to light the stove with a matchstick or a lighter. Just turn on the knob and start cooking your meal. This gas stove is rust-proof. Lifelong Gas Stove Price: Rs 2249.







If you want to give your kitchen a completely classy and sophisticated look then get this glass-top gas stove from Elica. This gas stove is equipped with 3-sized burners one small and 2 medium to





meet all your cooking needs. There are many dishes that need less flame and also there are some which require to be cooked in high flame. This gas stove is well suited for your cooking demand. Elica Gas Stove Price: Rs 3499.





This 3 burner prestige gas stove is designed to last for years. This is a great investment if you are looking to get the best gas stove with great durability. To make cleaning easy and avoid any marks





of spill, this stove comes with individual pan support. This also helps in uniform cooking. It also has tri-pin burners of different sizes to ease your cooking chores. Prestige Gas Stove Price: Rs 6990.





Made of a glass cooktop this gas stove from Faber has all the features that you need for your kitchen. You can place your pots and pans easily and safely as it is designed with round pan support.

Easy to clean it comes with big size and medium burners for better control while cooking. Its exquisite structure adds elegance to your kitchen. Faber Gas Stove Price: Rs 3688.







3 Burner Gas Stove: FAQ





Which company is best for a 3 burner gas stove?

All 3 burner gas stove brands come with the best and different features. However, the best one is Prestige Gas Stove in terms of both durability and design.





Which is No 1 brand in gas stove?





There are many brands that come under the best ones. Some of them are:





Prestige Gas Stove

Sunflame Gas Stove

Elica Gas Stove





Which type of gas burner is best?





For Indian cooking, 3 burner gas stove with brass is best in terms of both durability and stability.





