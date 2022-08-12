3 Burner Gas Stove: To Ease Your Cooking Chores At Home

3 burner gas stove may be an excellent choice if you are an active home cook who values temperature control or if you want a stove to cook multiple recipes at a time. A 3-burner gas stove not only allows for more pots but also has different-sized burners for different needs. Gas stove 3 burner is a must-have in a larger family kitchen. The types, designs, and patterns of use may vary, but cooking on fire is simply not possible without this particular stove.

Even heat distribution is ensured by gas stoves. Because of this, the utensils heat up quickly, making the cooking process smoother and faster. This method saves fuel and this stove can add beauty to your kitchen and dining. The gas stove 3 burner comes in both a glass top and stainless steel top design. So you select a style based on your lifestyle and the appearance of your kitchen.

3 burner gas stove: Top Picks







This elegant gas stove from Butterfly comes with a smart glass top and a sleek look burner to add a modern dimension to your kitchen. The product includes a smart lock pan support and spill tray for your convenience in the kitchen. The Stainless-steel spill trays ensure fewer chances of rusting and low maintenance thus, keeping the stove neat and clean. The heat-resistant polymer legs improve product efficiency. If your cooking demands a longer duration of time, now you can easily do it as the panels of this appliance is flame-retardant. Butterfly Gas stove price: Rs 3,099.





This prestige gas stove comes with a spillproof design to ensure a clean kitchen and hassle-free cooking. Designed ergonomically for ease of handling and maintenance. You have the option of tri-pin brass burners of different sizes to meet all your cooking needs. The gas stove top's toughened black glass resists scratches and everyday wear and tear. Prestige Gas stove price: Rs 3,929.





Update and give a stylish look to your kitchen with a Milton Premium gas stove. This has a premium finish 6mm Toughened Black Glass Top that provides rust resistance while delivering long-lasting performance. While cooking, the Powder Coated Sheet Pan Support provides perfect grip and stability to the utensils. This improves kitchen safety by preventing such accidents. The gas stove is compatible with LPG only and can be converted to PNG on a request basis. The sturdy pan supports for convenient storage of heavy and large utensils. Milton Gas stove price: Rs 3,148.





The ergonomic spill-proof compact design from Lifelong comes with manual ignition. The knobs can be operated smoothly. The small cooktop will take up little space in the kitchen. The pan support provides ample support at the base of the pan to maintain the balance on the stove so that it can accommodate 3 large utensils. The gas stove has 6mm thick, toughened glass and a 360-degree rotating nozzle in the back. Lifelong Gas stove price: Rs 2,249.





This 3 burner gas stove from Sunflame is made of a high-quality thick toughened black glass top for convenient and clean cooking. The Brass gas burners of the cooktop are more durable and resistant to corrosion and high temperatures. Gives you kitchen a sophisticated look with a glass top design. The Powder coated sturdy pan supports prevent the pan from the gas stove from chipping off and provides splendid care. Sunflame Gas stove price: Rs 4,449.





3 burner gas stove: Why to use?





Best for cooking multiple dishes at the same time

Appropriate for large families

Control the flame

