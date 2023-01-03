Warm Up This Winter Season With These Best Room Heaters: Top Options To Buy in 2023

Best Room Heaters: As the winter season is at its peak, people in every household scuttle to take out their heaters, and blankets, or look to buy new ones. It is an alarming situation in northern India due to the cold waves and it is suggested to stay home if possible as Delhi has witnessed the coldest Christmas in the last eight years. People in northern India are already turning on their heaters to fight against the cold and if you have not purchased yet then this is high time.





The market is flooded with a wide range of room heaters that are meant for spot heating and also come with an auto thermal cut-off in case of overheating for safety reasons.





If you have an issue of Sinus or respiratory problems, then it is suggested to go with the oil heaters. The oil heater is a bit expensive compared to electric heaters. Check out the 5 best room heaters that you should buy to deal with this winter season from Amazon.





Best Room Heaters in India

Here is the list of the best room heaters for your home that you can buy online. Select as per the budget and room size.





It is one of the top-selling room heaters which is known for spot heating. It is available with a 180-degree rotation that allows the spreading of the heat to make the room warm quickly and more efficiently.

It is a stylish room heater that comes with 3 heat settings 400W, 80W, and 1200W that adjust the temperature as per the room temperature. It is one of the best room heaters under 3000. Maharaja Room Heater Price: Rs 2,499.







Bajaj has a wide range of room heaters for every budget and they are known for spot heating that adjusts the room temperature quickly. It is one of the best Bajaj room heaters that come with two heat settings 500 W and 1000 W.

It is one of the best room heaters under 2000 that comes with tip over switch against tilting a thermal use for safety reasons. Bajaj room heaters are dependable and safe for home use during the chilly winters. Bajaj Room Heater Price: Rs.1,399.







This Crompton room heater comes with extra-long halogen rods for quick and efficient heating and all of its components are ISI-marked. It works on the basis of an Oscillation function to spread heat to all sides of the rooms and it is one of the best room heaters in India.

Enjoy warmness during this chilly winter with this Crompton room heater that also comes with a cool touch of the plastic body which is completely safe for use at home. Crompton Room Heater Price: Rs 2,499.







This Usha room heater is meant for spot heating and it has been designed for low power consumption. It comes with two heating options. It comes with overheating protection with a safety front grill.





It is one of the best Usha room heaters that come to help fight against this chilly winter special in Northern India. Usha Room Heater Price: Rs 1,199.







This Room heater comes with overheating protection and has an auto-revolving option for quick heating. It is one of the best blowers in India that comes with 2 heat settings 1300 W and 2000 W.





This Havells room heater comes with a PTC ceramic heating element which provides faster, safer and energy-efficient heating. Havells Room Heater Price: Rs 2,999.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.